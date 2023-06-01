- Data presented at ASCO annual meeting demonstrate 55% Disease Control Rate (DCR) in heavily pre-treated GIST patients, including 100% DCR and 17% overall response rate (ORR) in efficacy evaluable 2nd-line GIST patients; data immature to estimate progression free survival (PFS)



- Combination of bezuclastinib and sunitinib is well-tolerated and consistent with published sunitinib monotherapy safety profile



WALTHAM, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., June 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced positive lead-in data from its ongoing Phase 3 PEAK trial evaluating the selective KIT D816V inhibitor bezuclastinib in patients with Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST). The data are being presented today in a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL.

“The results presented today from the lead-in portion of the PEAK study are very encouraging, as the data continue to show that the combination of bezuclastinib and sunitinib has impressive clinical activity in highly refractory GIST patients and is well-tolerated,” said Andrew Wagner, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Physician, Center for Sarcoma and Bone Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School. “These data reinforce the importance of the ongoing Phase 3 PEAK clinical trial, which has the potential to bring a new standard of care to imatinib-resistant GIST patients.”

“These data reinforce our belief that the combination of bezuclastinib and sunitinib has the potential to become a new treatment option for second-line GIST patients,” said Andrew Robbins, President, and Chief Executive Officer at Cogent Biosciences. “We are pleased to demonstrate in a robust clinical dataset that the addition of bezuclastinib to sunitinib does not appear to change the frequency or severity of adverse events associated with sunitinib monotherapy. In addition, we are encouraged by the performance of this combination in second-line GIST patients, the population we are currently enrolling in the Phase 3 PEAK clinical trial, with a disease control rate of 100% and 4 out of 7 patients now on treatment for more than 10 cycles.”

PEAK Study Design

The PEAK study is a randomized, open-label, global, Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating bezuclastinib in combination with sunitinib in GIST patients previously treated with imatinib. As of the data cutoff date of March 29, 2023, 39 patients had been treated in Part 1, with 19 patients in Part 1a and 20 patients in Part 1b. Seven patients had received only imatinib as prior therapy, and 32 patients had received at least 2 prior tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapies.

Safety Data

As of the cutoff date of March 29, 2023, the combination of bezuclastinib and sunitinib was generally well-tolerated with an encouraging safety profile. The majority of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were low-grade and reversible, with a low rate of Grade 3 or higher events observed. 23% of patients experienced dose reductions of either medication, and only two patients discontinued treatment due to adverse events. Across Part 1a and Part 1b, there were only two patients with serious adverse events reported that were possibly associated with either study medication including one patient with grade 2 neutrophil count decrease and pyrexia and grade 3 platelet count decrease and one patient with grade 2 bacterial peritonitis and grade 3 febrile neutropenia. Overall, the safety and tolerability profile of the combination appears consistent with that of single-agent sunitinib, suggesting that bezuclastinib is not adding to the overall frequency or severity of adverse events associated with single-agent sunitinib.

Clinical Activity Data

As of the cutoff date, 39 patients had been treated for at least one 28-day cycle, with a range of 1-13 cycles, and 25 of the 39 patients continue to receive treatment. Data were immature to estimate median progression free survival. Across the efficacy evaluable patients in Part 1, the disease control rate (CR + PR + durable SD) is currently 55%; including a 100% disease control rate and 17% ORR among the efficacy evaluable 2nd-line patients in Part 1a. Across the study, 21 patients have demonstrated radiographic evidence of reduction in target lesion diameter, including 4 patients who have achieved partial response. Among those responders the time to first response was as long as 8 cycles, suggesting that patients currently early in treatment may achieve responses over time.

As of June 1, 2023 four of the seven 2nd-line patients in Part 1a remain on study with at least 10 cycles of therapy.

Bezuclastinib Clinical Development

Cogent is actively enrolling patients in Part 2 of the Phase 3 registration-enabling PEAK trial, which is expected to include approximately 388 second-line, post imatinib GIST patients. Additionally, Cogent remains on track to present initial clinical data from SUMMIT, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, global, multicenter, Phase 2 trial of bezuclastinib in patients with nonadvanced systemic mastocytosis in the second half of 2023. Data will include safety/tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and measures of clinical activity. The Company also expects to present clinical data from approximately 30 patients in Part 1 of the Phase 2 APEX trial in patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis at a scientific meeting in the second half of 2023.

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. In addition to bezuclastinib, the Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases initially targeting FGFR2 and ErbB2. Cogent Biosciences is based in Waltham, MA and Boulder, CO. Visit our website for more information at

www.cogentbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

