JERSEY, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / Yellow Cake plc (the "Company"), announces that on 2 June 2023, following an exercise by Carole Whittall of her share options on 24 May 2023 under the Yellow Cake plc Share Option Plan 2019, 31,686 ordinary shares held as treasury shares were transferred at 213p per share to satisfy the exercise.

Following the above transfer, the total number of treasury shares in the Company has reduced from 4,636,331 to 4,604,645. The total number of the Company's ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held as treasury shares), is 202,740,730.

This disclosure is made pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule 7 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Yellow Cake is a London-quoted company, headquartered in Jersey, which offers exposure to the uranium spot price. This is achieved through its strategy of buying and holding physical triuranium octoxide ("U 3 O 8 "). It may also seek to add value through other uranium related activities. Yellow Cake seeks to generate returns for shareholders through the appreciation of the value of its holding of U 3 O 8 and its other uranium related activities in a rising uranium price environment. The business is differentiated from its peers by its ten-year Framework Agreement for the supply of U 3 O 8 with Kazatomprom, the world's largest uranium producer. Yellow Cake currently holds 18.81 million pounds of U 3 O 8 , all of which is held in storage in Canada and France.

Certain statements contained herein are forward looking statements and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the potential returns of the Company and the industry and markets in which the Company will operate, the Directors' beliefs and assumptions made by the Directors. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "should", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "projects", "pipeline", "aims", "may", "targets", "would", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements and expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or the ability to identify and consummate investments and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, qualify or quantify. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in such forward looking statements or expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are: uranium price volatility, difficulty in sourcing opportunities to buy or sell U 3 O 8 , foreign exchange rates, changes in political and economic conditions, competition from other energy sources, nuclear accident, loss of key personnel or termination of the services agreement with 308 Services Limited, changes in the legal or regulatory environment, insolvency of counterparties to the Company's material contracts or breach of such material contracts by such counterparties. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law or the AIM Rules.

