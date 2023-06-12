Fusion Fuel Green Hosts First Quarter 2023 Investor Update

SABUGO, Portugal, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green plc ( HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel"), an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The quarterly shareholder letter is available at https://ir.fusion-fuel.eu/financials-filings/earnings-releases

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • ​Announced hydrogen offtake agreement with Dourogás
  • Signed of Terms of Acceptance for €10m grant from PRR Component 14
  • Awarded €3.3m grant from H2 Pioneros Program for 2.4 MW green hydrogen project in Spain
  • Announced strategic partnership agreement with Toyota Material Handling España
  • Awarded €3.6m in grant funding for 1 MW green hydrogen mobility project to be co-developed with GALP
  • Entered into ten-year hydrogen offtake agreement with Hydrogen Ventures
  • Issued first invoice for a technology sale delivery

Subsequent Events​

  • Won €2.46m green hydrogen equipment supply contract with CSIC
  • Published inaugural ESG Report
  • Italian project of 1 MW using Fusion Fuel technology has been awarded a grant to support its execution
  • Announced senior management changes and appointments
  • Further invoices issued for technology and turn-key project sales

Fusion Fuel will host a live conference call and webcast today, June 5, 2023.

The webcast may also be accessed through the Events page on the Fusion Fuel website (www.fusion-fuel.eu). A playback will be available for replay online for a period of time following the call.

About Fusion Fuel Green plc

Fusion Fuel is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector committed to accelerating the energy transition through the development of disruptive, clean hydrogen solutions. Fusion Fuel’s patented miniaturized Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzer, the HEVO, and building-block approach to green hydrogen production, unlock unprecedented modularity and flexibility in the design and deployment of cost-competitive, decentralized green hydrogen solutions. Its business lines include the sale of its electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen production, the development of turnkey hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements. For more information, please visit https://www.fusion-fuel.eu

Investor Relations Contact
Ben Schwarz
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact
Robert Collins
[email protected]

