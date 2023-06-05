Republic Services Completes Acquisition of GFL's Colorado and New Mexico Operations

Author's Avatar
8 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, June 5, 2023

PHOENIX, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of GFL Environmental's Colorado and New Mexico operations. The vertically integrated operations include recycling, collection and disposal assets in four Colorado markets – Denver, Colorado Springs, Durango and Cañon City – as well as the Bloomfield, N.M., market.

"We look forward to delivering exceptional customer service to these new commercial and residential customers and welcome our new employees to the Republic team," said Ryan Lawler, area president. "This transaction reinforces our commitment to our Colorado and New Mexico communities."

Republic Services offers the most complete set of products and services for its customers' environmental services needs. The company is committed to growing both organically and through strategic acquisitions that leverage its core capabilities and expertise while expanding the recycling, waste and environmental solutions provided to customers.

About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity, reduce emissions and decarbonize operations are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

Media Inquiries

Investor Inquiries

[email protected]

[email protected]

(480) 757-9770

(480) 718-6548

Republic_Services_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA18954&sd=2023-06-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-services-completes-acquisition-of-gfls-colorado-and-new-mexico-operations-301841756.html

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA18954&Transmission_Id=202306050645PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA18954&DateId=20230605
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.