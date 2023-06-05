Inspire Introduces the World's First Biblically Responsible Structured Notes

8 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho, June 5, 2023

Inspire and Barnabas Capital partner to launch Inspire Faith Notes, the world's first biblically responsible structured notes.

BOISE, Idaho, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Insight, a sister company of leading biblically responsible investing firm Inspire Investing, has announced the launch of Inspire Faith Notes, the world's first biblically responsible structured notes, in conjunction with Barnabas Capital.

Inspire Faith Notes are innovative structured notes that utilize the Inspire Impact Score approach to biblically responsible investing by licensing the top 10 holdings of the Inspire 100 index as the notes' underlying basket of securities. The Inspire Impact Score methodology is an objective, rules-based scoring system that identifies some of the world's most inspiring, biblically aligned companies to invest in. By applying a faith-based perspective, this scoring system seeks out businesses that are a blessing to their customers and communities, workforce, and the world while excluding those that operate at odds with biblical values.

"The launch of these notes comes from the overwhelming demand from the faith-based community," commented Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire. "Inspire Faith Notes brings the faith-based investing movement to the structured note marketplace, providing investors an additional option to help them achieve their investment goals while staying true to their faith."

Josh Lewis with Barnabas Capital had this to say: "We're thrilled to partner with Inspire to offer structured notes that are coherent with faith-based investors' core beliefs and values."

About Barnabas
Barnabas Capital is a third-party distributor of investment and insurance products. As a solutions-focused organization that provides unbiased and objective solutions to financial professionals, the products they market are designed to provide certain levels of protection, while mitigating many key investment-related risks. For more information, visit www.barnabascapital.com.

About Inspire
The Inspire family of companies includes Inspire Investing, Inspire Advisors, and Inspire Insight, all of which are dedicated to inspiring transformation for God's glory throughout the world with biblically responsible investing excellence and innovation. Inspire is the world's largest provider of biblically responsible ETFs (exchange-traded funds), creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which is used by investors around the world to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles, and is one of the fastest-growing investment firms in the nation, giving Christian financial advisors and their clients a world-renowned platform to serve them with excellence.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently, Inspire completed a 3-year village transformation project in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala to transform the lives of those living in that impoverished community. Thanks to investors, advisors, and institutions using Inspire products, the village now has a church building, a clean water well, improved education facilities, and a fully functional medical clinic. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/give50.

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC. Inspire and Barnabas Capital are not affiliated.

