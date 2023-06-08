LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / BioInvent International ( STO:BINV, Financial) ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces it will present the company at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference, taking place June 7-9 in New York. BioInvent management are also available for meetings during the conference.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: June 8, 2023

Time: 1:00 pm local time (EDT)

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed via: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fjeff281%2Fregister.aspx%3Fconf%3Djeff281%26amp%3Bpage%3Dbinv%26amp%3Burl%3Dhttps%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fjeff281%2Fbinv%2F1851850

The webcast will also be available for viewing and replay under the Investors tab of the Company's website.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently four drug candidates in five ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, Senior Director Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: [email protected]

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

Disclaimer

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

Attachments

BioInvent to present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference on June 8

SOURCE: BioInvent International

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/759218/BioInvent-to-Present-at-Jefferies-Healthcare-Conference-on-June-8



