Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) (“Bausch + Lomb”), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the U.S. launch of Bausch + Lomb INFUSE® Multifocal silicone hydrogel (SiHy) daily disposable contact lenses. Featuring a next-generation material infused with ProBalance Technology™ for all-day comfort and the company’s unique 3-Zone Progressive™ design, the new lens addresses the dynamic vision needs of patients with presbyopia by delivering clear vision with seamless transitions across near, intermediate and distance vision while helping to minimize contact lens dryness.

"Presbyopic patients have unique vision needs due to their age and lifestyle. Our Bausch + Lomb INFUSE Multifocal SiHy contact lenses were designed to directly address the common problems that they experience with multifocal contact lenses, such as contact lens dryness, which nearly 70% of multifocal contact lens wearers report experiencing during lens wear,"1† said Yang Yang, senior vice president, Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb. “With the prevalence of presbyopia estimated to be nearly 80% by age 45-55 in North America, and an increasing aging society in the United Statesthat spends more than nine hours a day on digital devices, we are proud to use our latest science and contact lens technologies to provide eye care professionals and their patients with this new innovative multifocal lens option.”2-4

Bausch + Lomb INFUSE Multifocal contact lenses are made with a next generation SiHy daily disposable lens material (kalifilcon A) that combines exceptional breathability for healthy lens wear with a low modulus and high moisture, allowing the lens to maintain 96% of its moisture for a full 16 hours.5 The lens material is infused with ProBalance Technology™, which includes a unique combination of ingredients inspired by the Tear Film and Ocular Surface Society’s DEWS II report and is released during lens wear to help maintain ocular surface homeostasis and minimize contact lens dryness. The unique 3-Zone Progressive™ design delivers excellent near and intermediate vision without compromising distance vision.

According to a recent study, 90% of presbyopic patients surveyed agreed Bausch + Lomb INFUSE Multifocal contact lenses allow them to effortlessly move from various tasks throughout the day.6 In addition, eye care professionals surveyed agreed that Bausch + Lomb INFUSE Multifocal lenses were easy to fit for 99% of patients.7

"Ocular surface changes that occur with age, as well as lifestyle changes such as increasing digital device usage, can have an impact on presbyopic patients, leading them to experience eye strain and other eye symptoms. As a result, multifocal lens fitting can sometimes prove to be a challenge, particularly with patients who express comfort and vision concerns,” said Mile Brujic, O.D., Premier Vision Group, Bowling Green, OH. "Bausch + Lomb INFUSE Multifocal contact lenses demonstrate consistent focusing power in each zone of vision, help ensure a smooth, wettable surface for patient comfort and are easy to fit."

In addition, eye care practitioners and contact lens wearers are encouraged to use Bausch + Lomb’s complementary contact lens recycling program to properly recycle their used contact lens materials, including Bausch + Lomb INFUSE Multifocal contact lenses, blister packs and top foils. For more information on the ONE by ONE Recycling program, including how to participate, visit www.bauschrecycles.com.

About Presbyopia

Presbyopia is a natural, gradual loss of the eye’s ability to focus on nearby objects. It is a normal part of aging that becomes noticeable around the age of 40 and continues to worsen until around the age of 65. People tend to become aware of presbyopia when they need to start holding reading material at arm's length, if they experience blurred vision at a normal reading distance or if they have eye strain or headaches after reading or doing close-up work. A basic eye exam can confirm presbyopia, which can be corrected with the use of contact lenses and/or spectacles.8

About the ONE by ONE Recycling Program

The Bausch + Lomb ONE by ONE Recycling program is the first and only sponsored contact lens recycling program in the United States. This award-winning program collects used contact lenses, top foil and opened plastic blister packs from any brand and is available to contact lens wearers and eye care professionals. Nearly 13,000 eye care practices are registered as official recycling centers of the program. To participate, contact lens wearers can bring their used contact lenses and packaging to one of these practices, which collects the used lens materials in a custom recycling bin provided by Bausch + Lomb. Once the bin is filled, the optometry practice ships the materials to TerraCycle for proper recycling using a Bausch + Lomb pre-paid shipping label.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “hopes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch + Lomb’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch + Lomb, including but not limited to its project development timelines, launches and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch + Lomb undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

†From a study that assessed the tear film, ocular surfaces and symptoms of ocular discomfort in 150 presbyopes before and after contact lens wear.

