SAN DIEGO, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets, has been awarded a contract by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) for thermo-mechanical and aerothermal ground testing of thermal protection system materials in ballistic reentry and reentry-like environments in its Kratos SRE business unit in Birmingham, Alabama. The five-year contract includes options with a total value up to $46.7 million, with an initial award of $8.6 million under a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract.



The effort will test materials supporting technical efforts for the U.S. and the U.K. with direct oversight from the NSWCDD Reentry Systems Office. The support includes sample preparation, instrumentation, testing and gathering thermo-mechanical data on materials at extremely high temperatures and in high heat flux/shear environments. The contract enables Kratos SRE to conduct ground testing of thermal protection materials at external ground test facilities and produce flight hardware for the Navy. It requires the unique ability to test and collect data at maximum temperatures of 5,500 degrees Fahrenheit to properly test materials in reentry-like environments.

Michael Johns, Senior Vice President of Kratos SRE, said, “We are honored to support NSWCDD for this important program and are proud that we have been able to do so for decades. We bring a unique capability to this program and through the hard work of our expert team, we look forward to helping our nation as part of the larger Navy team.”

Dave Carter, President of Kratos’ Defense & Rocket Support Services Division, said, “Our division has a long and valued relationship with the Navy supporting research rocket and ballistic missile target programs. The addition of the NSWCDD RSO work by adding KSRE to our division team is exciting, and we look forward to continuing our role as a trusted provider for the Navy.”

Kratos SRE, formerly part of Southern Research and acquired by Kratos in May 2022, is an advanced concept group within Kratos’ Defense & Rocket Support Services (KDRSS) Division. SRE currently employs about 175 engineers, technicians and program support professionals conducting work in support of the space community, the Department of Defense and other national security customers.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS) is a Technology Company that develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products and solutions for United States National Security, our allies and global commercial enterprises. At Kratos, Affordability is a Technology, and Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology is rapidly brought to market – at a low cost – with actual products, systems and technologies rather than slide decks or renderings. Through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive, internally funded research and streamlined development processes, Kratos is focused on being First to Market with our solutions, well in advance of competition. Kratos is the recognized Technology Disruptor in our core market areas, including Space and Satellite Communications, Cyber Security and Warfare, Unmanned Systems, Rocket and Hypersonic Systems, Next-Generation Jet Engines and Propulsion Systems, Microwave Electronics, C5ISR and Virtual and Augmented Reality Training Systems. For more information, please visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 25, 2022, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Yolanda White

858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

[email protected]