Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the "Company"), the nation’s largest supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market for new residential construction and repair and remodeling, announced today that its annual Swing for the Cure golf charity event raised more than $1.2 million for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS).

Held at TPC Las Colinas from May 31 to June 1, the achievement marks a new record for the event and underscores Builders FirstSource's commitment to supporting the fight against blood cancer. Since its partnership with LLS began in 2006, the Company has raised more than $9 million to fund critical research, patient support, and advocacy programs aimed at advancing the treatment and cure of blood cancer.

"We are humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support shown by our customers and suppliers in helping us surpass the $1 million mark,” said Dave Rush, CEO of Builders FirstSource. “Together, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of patients and their families."

The event featured former NFL star, cancer survivor, best-selling author, and ESPN analyst Merril Hoge as its keynote speaker. Guided by his ‘Find a Way,’ philosophy, Hoge inspired the audience with his story of strength and perseverance in the face of adversity, including his battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and his strategies for overcoming obstacles to achieve one’s goals.

“We extend our gratitude to all those who celebrated, honored, and remembered those affected by blood cancer," said Coker Powell, LLS SVP and Chief Development Officer. "With the continued support and generosity of Builders FirstSource and its partners, we can work towards achieving a world without blood cancer. Their support directly supports LLS’s mission: developing cutting-edge treatments, offering crucial resources to patients and families on their blood cancer journeys, and advocating for healthcare that any patient can access and afford.”

Sponsors of this year’s golf tournament included Accenture, Alpine ITW, American Gypsum, Andersen Windows & Doors, The AZEK Company, Boise Cascade, Canfor, Capital Lumber, Composite Technology International, Cornerstone Building Brands, DAP Global Inc., D.R. Horton, DuPont, DW Distribution, EVOTEK, Front Light Building Company, Georgia-Pacific, Great Southern Wood Preserving, Hampton Lumber, Hixson Lumber Company, Huber Engineered Woods, Interfor, James Hardie, J.D. Irving, J.M. Thomas Forest Products, JELD-WEN, Knauf Insulation, Langboard Inc., LP Building Solutions, The Marwin Company, Masonite, Meritage Homes, Metrie, MI Windows and Doors, M/I Homes, Millwork Sales, MiTek, Novo Building Products, ODL, OrePac Building Products, Owens Corning, Ox Engineered Products, Pacific Woodtech, Pella Windows and Doors, PrimeSource Building Products, Reeb, Resolute Forest Products, RoyOMartin, SentinalOne, Simpson Strong-Tie, Specialty Building Products, Steves & Sons, Taylor Morrison, Therma-Tru Doors, Trex, Versatex Building Products, West Fraser, Weyerhaeuser, and Woodgrain.

Builders FirstSource's 2023 goal is to raise at least $2.5 million for LLS. In addition to hosting golf tournament fundraisers, the Company is actively involved with LLS’s Light The Night®, a series of events where blood cancer survivors and supporters join together in walks to raise funds for research, advocacy and patient services. For more information, visit+here.

About Builders FirstSource

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide our customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 42 states with over 500 locations and have a market presence in 47 of the top 50 and 86 of the top 100 MSAs, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (some of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other specialty building products. www.bldr.com

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information visit lls.org%2Flls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

LLS is one of Fast Company's "2022 Brands That Matter." As the only cancer organization on the list, LLS stands out among brands around the world for its relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and mission impact.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005319/en/