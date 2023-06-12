On June 5, 2023, Physicians Realty Trust (the “Company”) released its fourth annual ESG Report, detailing its continued progress toward its sustainability goals and notable achievements in managing its environmental impact, contributing to reduced costs for health care providers at its properties through capital investments, promoting team and community engagement, and implementing effective governance practices.

“We continued to make positive strides in our long-term efforts to deliver best-in-class results for our shareholders and communities during 2022,” said John T. Thomas, the Company’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “We’re proud of our real, meaningful, and measurable achievements, but we recognize that our work continues every day as we Invest in better® to become a leader in the health care and real estate industry.”

He concluded, “Heading into 2023, we took steps to enhance our sustainability team, including hiring Jordan Ivans as our Director of Sustainability and Energy Project Management in a dedicated position. Jordan’s experience and expertise will help us improve DOC’s data-driven approach to energy management technology and innovation. We believe the steps we’ve taken and the investments we’ve made this year already, together with the additional efforts we intend to make in 2023, will benefit our outpatient medical facility health care providers, their patients, and their local communities.”

In 2022, we continued to advance our sustainability efforts by:

Achieving ENERGY STAR ® Certification Nation Premier Member status as a result of receiving 16 new property certifications, totaling 26 certifications since 2021

Earning 10 new Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM ® ) Certified Sustainable Property designations, totaling 38 certifications since 2019

) Certified Sustainable Property designations, totaling 38 certifications since 2019 Identifying and executing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the areas of recruitment and development, company policies, and community outreach

Increasing our spending with certified diverse vendors by 102% over a 2020 baseline while setting ambitious new supplier diversity targets

Through our sustainability leadership, we earned the following industry distinctions:

ENERGY STAR ® Partner of the Year recognition for the second time in three years

Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Public Disclosure Level score of 98 out of 100, ranking first in our health care comparison group

GRESB Green Star rating and a score of 75 out of 100 for the second consecutive year

2022-2023 Green Lease Leaders Platinum Certification by the Institute for Market Transformation and the Department of Energy Better Buildings Alliance, the only health care REIT attaining this designation

ISS ESG Corporate “Prime” rating, recognizing our dedication to ESG performance and disclosure

Recognized for Excellence in DEI by the CRE Insight Journal

Top Workplaces honors from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for the sixth consecutive year in 2023

Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work recognition for the third consecutive year in 2023

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index member as a first-time submitter in January 2023

Physicians Realty Trust’s 2022 ESG Report, which includes team member interview content, is available online at www.docreit.com%2Fesg.

