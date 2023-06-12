Flat Footed LLC Calls on Diversified Healthcare Trust to Finally Address Merger-Related Questions at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
7 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Flat Footed LLC (together with its affiliates, “FFL” or “we”), a top shareholder of Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) (“DHC” or the “Company”) and the owner of approximately 8.4% of the outstanding common shares of the Company, today called on DHC’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) to address a series of pressing questions at this morning’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”).

The Board has yet to respond to FFL’s May+23%3Csup%3Erd%3C%2Fsup%3E+letter, which highlights the numerous reasons why it believes DHC shareholders should reject the proposed merger with Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) (“OPI”). Notably, FFL’s letter makes clear that the transaction would result in a windfall to OPI and The RMR Group LLC (“RMR”), which is the external manager for both REITs, at the expense of DHC shareholders.

FFL believes DHC shareholders should ask the following questions during today’s Annual Meeting, which is intended to be a forum for open investor engagement:

  • Why is the Board asking shareholders to accept a deal that values DHC at a 90% discount to the Company’s intrinsic value?

  • Why is the Board now recommending shareholders take an all-stock bid valuing DHC at approximately $1.13 per share despite rejecting an all-cash $4 per share bid just last year?1

  • Why saddle DHC’s valuable senior housing property portfolio, which is well-positioned for long-term growth, with OPI’s rapidly declining commercial office properties?

  • Why is DHC Managing Trustee and RMR Chief Executive Officer Adam Portnoy buying DHC stock at prices far higher – averaging a 32% premium – than the anticipated merger consideration?

  • How is it appropriate for Mr. Portnoy, a key executive of the entity that manages the companies on both sides of the deal, to be purchasing DHC stock while the merger is pending?

  • If DHC’s ability to function as a “going concern” was really an issue, why did the Company wait to make this disclosure until after the proposed merger was announced?

  • In light of the overlapping roles of some managers at DHC, OPI, RMR, and DHC affiliate AlerisLife Inc., did any DHC managers recuse themself from merger deliberations or Special Committee meetings?

  • Why did OPI delay the announcement of its dividend cut (from $2.20 to $1.00) until after the proposed merger terms were set?

  • What “capital market participants” did DHC meet with to discuss and evaluate financing options before agreeing to the deal with OPI?

  • Why has the Board not moderated its discretionary capital spending and pursued targeted asset sales to pay down debt?

As a reminder, FFL intends to vote its DHC shares AGAINST the proposed merger with OPI to protect the long-term value and interests of all of the Company stakeholders.

About Flat Footed

Flat Footed LLC is a special situation, value-oriented investment management firm focused on leveraged, asset-heavy companies with complex capital structures. The Flat Footed LLC team has cumulatively managed $2.8 billion since founding their first fund together in 1999. For more information, visit www.flatfootedllc.com.

1 Based on OPI’s closing price of $7.70 on June 2, 2023 and the 0.147 exchange ratio.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230605005251r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005251/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.