biote Corp. (NASDAQ: BTMD) (“Biote” or the “Company”), a leading provider of preventive health care through the delivery of personalized hormone therapy, today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 5,217,392 shares of its Class A common stock by one its stockholders at a price of $5.35 per share. The selling stockholder has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase an aggregate of not more than 782,608 additional shares of the Company’s Class A common stock on the same terms and conditions. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares offered by the selling stockholder.

The offering is expected to close on or about June 7, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Roth Capital Partners acted as sole manager.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the shares being sold in this offering, including a prospectus, was initially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 17, 2022 and was declared effective on August 2, 2022, and was amended by Post-Effective Amendment No. 1, filed on April 6, 2023, which was declared effective on April 11, 2023 and is available, together with supplements and amendments thereto, for free on the SEC’s website located at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus (including supplements and amendments thereto) and, when available, the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Roth Capital Partners, LLC, Attn: Syndicate Department, 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, by telephone at (800) 678-9147 or by email at [email protected]

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Biote

Biote is transforming healthy aging through innovative, personalized hormone optimization therapies delivered by Biote-certified medical providers. Biote trains practitioners how to identify and treat early indicators of hormone-related aging conditions, an underserved $7 billion global market, providing affordable symptom relief for patients and driving clinic success for practitioners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward- looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “may,” “can,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “hope,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “continue,” “could,” “might,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “predict,” “would” and other similar

expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to the Registration Statement on Form S-1, filed with the SEC on April 6, 2023, Biote’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 30, 2023 and other documents filed by Biote from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Biote assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Biote does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com%3A https%3A%2F%2Fwww.businesswire.com%2Fnews%2Fhome%2F20230105005425%2Fen%2F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005302/en/