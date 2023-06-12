Cue Biopharma to Present at the Jefferies 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. ( CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today that it will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held June 7–9, 2023 in New York.

The Company will provide a corporate update highlighting the most recent clinical progress for CUE-101, its lead clinical asset from the interleukin 2 (IL-2)-based CUE-100 series, being evaluated as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) for the treatment of patients with recurrent/metastatic HPV16+ head and neck cancer. The presentation will also provide an update on the second clinical drug candidate from the IL-2-based CUE-100 series, CUE-102, for patients with Wilms’ Tumor 1 (WT1)-positive cancers, as well as CUE-401, a bispecific protein designed to induce and expand regulatory T cells (Tregs) for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Presentation Details
Jefferies 2023 Global Healthcare Conference
Date and Time: Friday, June 9 at 12:15 p.m. EDT
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff281/cue/1688830

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor and Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About the CUE-100 Series
The CUE-100 series consists of Fc-fusion biologics that incorporate peptide-MHC (pMHC) molecules along with rationally engineered IL-2 molecules. This singular biologic is anticipated to selectively target, activate and expand a robust repertoire of tumor-specific T cells directly in the patient’s body. The binding affinity of IL-2 for its receptor has been deliberately attenuated to achieve preferential selective activation of tumor-specific effector T cells while reducing the potential for effects on regulatory T cells (Tregs) or broad systemic activation, potentially mitigating the dose-limiting toxicities associated with current IL-2-based therapies.

About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) and biologics are designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system as T cell engagers without the need for ex vivo manipulation or broad systemic modulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

Investor Contact
Marie Campinell
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Cue Biopharma, Inc.
[email protected]

Media Contact
Maya Romanchuk
LifeSci Communications
[email protected]

