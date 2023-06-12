ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|29-May-23
|11,646
|€681.47
|€7,936,446
|30-May-23
|11,576
|€685.77
|€7,938,427
|31-May-23
|11,674
|€679.79
|€7,935,882
|01-Jun-23
|11,739
|€675.98
|€7,935,348
|02-Jun-23
|11,742
|€675.92
|€7,936,655
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
