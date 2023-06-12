RYVYL Announces Board of Directors Approval and Filing for coyni Merger

7 hours ago
SAN DIEGO, CA, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYVYL Inc. ( RVYL) ("RYVYL” or the "Company"), a company that leverages the security of the blockchain and USD-pegged stablecoin technology with near-real-time attestation to conduct payment transactions, today announced the Board of Directors has approved the merger of coyni Inc., RYVYL’s wholly owned subsidiary, and Logicquest Technology, Inc a shell company majority owned by RYVYL.

Upon completion of the merger, Logicquest will amend its Articles of Incorporation to change its name to coyni, Inc. and request a symbol change with FINRA. Effectuation of the merger and symbol change are subject to any comment from FINRA on its company-related action.

“Today we are pleased to take another meaningful step forward towards completion of our vision to spin-off of coyni as part of our broad value creation strategy,” said Ben Errez, Chairman of RYVYL Inc. “Once complete, we’ll commence our capital raising plans with line of sight on a Nasdaq up listing and special share dividend to unlock significant value for our shareholders.”

About RYVYL

RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) was born from a passion for empowering a new way to conduct business-to-business, consumer-to-business, and peer-to-peer payment transactions around the globe. By leveraging unique blockchain security and USD-pegged stablecoin technology with near real-time attestation, RYVYL is reinventing the future of financial transactions using its coyni® stablecoin platform as a transactional foundation. Since its founding as GreenBox POS in 2017 in San Diego, RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity theft protection, and rapid speed to settlement. As a result, the platform can log immense volumes of immutable transactional records at the speed of the internet for first-tier partners, merchants, and consumers around the globe. www.ryvyl.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing of the filing of the aforementioned periodic reports. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements, including the risk that the completion and filing of the aforementioned periodic reports will take longer than expected and that additional information may become known prior to the expected filing of the aforementioned periodic reports with the SEC. Other risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

