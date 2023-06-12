Digital Trade and Supply Chain Finance Provider Appoints Marina Narganes to Leadership Team

Author's Avatar
7 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Industry expert joins as Triterras continues to scale its Supply Chain Finance & Working Capital Solutions

SINGAPORE, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (OTC Expert Market: TRIRF), a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance, announces the appointment of Marina Narganes as Head of Distribution & Sales Strategy. Ms. Narganes will provide leadership in assisting institutional investors in their endeavor to deploy capital in support of cross-border trade opportunities.

Ms. Narganes brings 20 years of sales experience to the C-suite. She has deep industry knowledge covering B2B working capital, trade finance, lending, corporate retirement benefits, investments and advisory services. Prior to joining Triterras, Ms. Narganes was the Director of Origination with Demica, a global fintech offering trade finance solutions to banks and corporates. She was responsible for origination and distribution in North America. Before that, Ms. Narganes worked at LSQ, MassMutual and John Hancock Life Insurance Companies.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Marina’s experience join our leadership team,” said Srinivas Koneru, Chairman & CEO at Triterras. “Marina’s proven success in generating billions in new deal flows and her finesse in helping businesses save, maximize, redeploy and invest hundreds of millions (USD) will reinforce Triterras’ capabilities to bring cross-border lending to scale.”

Marina Narganes stated, “I’m honored to join Triterras and be a part of the technology evolution that will bring innovative financing solutions to the micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs)—the backbone of societies everywhere. I’m excited to collaborate with potential funders to improve access in the business environment that will enable trader growth and profitability.”

Ms. Narganes’ appointment comes at a critical time, following the expansion of Triterras’ market-leading Kratos platform. Through its Blockchain-enabled global trade finance solutions, Triterras’ origination team manages a robust pipeline of high-quality lending opportunities beyond a single geographic market. Additionally, there has been further development of Triterras’ service and support capabilities to facilitate third party lenders.

About Triterras
Triterras is a global fintech company co-headquartered in Singapore and Dubai and leading innovator of inclusive finance solutions for the world's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The company launched and operates Kratos™—one of the world’s largest digital financing platforms—to directly connect MSMEs with lenders online and source capital across commodity trading, supply chain, logistics, and ecommerce finance. For more information, please visit triterras.com or email us at [email protected].

Investor Relations Contacts:
Triterras Inc.
Email: [email protected]

Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover
(949) 574-3860
[email protected]

Media Contacts:
Gregory Papajohn, Office of Corporate Communications, Triterras, Inc.
Mobile: +1 (917) 287-3626
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODg1MTgyMCM1NjI5NzA5IzIyMDQ4ODc=
Triterras-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.