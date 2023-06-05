Cedar Clinical Research, by Numinus, the top enrolling clinical research site for MindMed's Phase 2B study evaluating MM-120

7 hours ago
VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce Cedar Clinical Research (CCR) is a top research site for MindMed's Phase 2b study evaluating MM-120 (lysergide D-tartrate) for General Anxiety Disorder.

CCR's research clinic in Draper, Utah, is the top enrolling site for the research study – having enrolled and dosed 19 clinical trial participants for the study to date. CCR also recently began enrolling volunteers for this trial at a second research clinic – in Murray, Utah.

"We're excited to support MindMed in their clinical trial work, by evaluating new important treatments and protocols to address mental health disorders," said Paul Thielking, Chief Science Officer, Numinus, and Principal Investigator at CCR Murray. "The fact that our Draper research clinic is the top enrolling site for the study underscores the quality of our clinical research capabilities and recruiting efforts."

The MindMed study aims to enroll up to 200 participants who will receive a single administration of 25 µg, 50 µg, 100 µg or 200 µg of MM-120 or placebo. Topline results are expected to be announced by MindMed in late 2023.

To learn more about the study, and find out if you qualify to participate in it, please visit: https://www.anxietyresearchstudy.com/

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinus.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About MindMed

MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, with a particular focus on psychiatry, addiction, pain and neurology. The company is developing a pipeline of innovative drug candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting the serotonin, dopamine and acetylcholine systems.

Forward-looking statements

Statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including challenges and uncertainties inherent in product and/or treatment development and in the psychedelics industry generally, availably of suitable subjects, the uncertainties of clinical success, possibility of adverse events, and the timeline for the availability of the treatment under investigation; the laws, challenges and risks involved in production of a psychedelics drug; and the uncertainty of the level of demand, uptake and/or insurance coverage for treatment other risks that are set forth in (a) Numinus public disclosures available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and (b) MindMed public disclosures available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of the company's respective management at the date the statements are made. Neither Mindmed nor Numinus undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

