More Than 450 Companies Adopt Veeva Vault eTMF for Improved Trial Efficiency and Inspection Readiness

Author's Avatar
7 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 5, 2023

Companies modernizing TMF management to drive automation and speed

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the industry advances clinical operations, adopting applications on a unified platform is a top priority to increase study efficiency and compliance. More than 450 biopharma companies—including 18 of the top 20 pharmas and 4 of the top 6 CROs—use Veeva Vault eTMF to automate trial processes and improve information exchange across stakeholders.

Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

As regulatory and trial complexity grows, more companies are increasing transparency and inspection readiness with Vault eTMF. Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is helping organizations address critical TMF challenges with innovations, including:

  • TMF Bot to automate document classification for faster, more efficient processing and improved accuracy. TMF Bot has classified more than one million documents, saving customers tens of thousands of hours in processing time.
  • Seamless connection between Vault eTMF and Veeva Vault RIM to increase efficiency and collaboration between clinical and regulatory teams. Customers have shared more than 40,000 documents across more than 600 studies.
  • TMF Transfer to enable the quick exchange of TMF documents between sponsors and CROs. This has eliminated hundreds of hours in manual end-of-study migrations.
  • Veeva Site Connect to streamline information exchange with research sites. Customers have exchanged more than 100,000 documents across more than 1,000 connected study sites.

"We're excited to continue partnering with customers to advance TMF for more efficient, compliant clinical trials," said Jason Methia, vice president, Veeva Vault Clinical Operations strategy. "By delivering Veeva Vault eTMF innovations, we're tackling challenges that can significantly streamline study processes and move the industry forward."

Vault eTMF is part of Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, the industry's first cloud platform that unifies clinical data management and operations. Vault Clinical Suite includes Vault eTMF, Vault CTMS, Veeva Site Connect, Vault Payments, Vault Study Start-up, Vault Study Training, Vault EDC, Veeva CDB, Veeva RTSM, and Veeva ePRO.

Additional Information
For more on Veeva Vault eTMF, visit: veeva.com/eTMF Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 37 and 38), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:


Deivis Mercado
Veeva Systems
925-226-8821
[email protected]


favicon.png?sn=SF19044&sd=2023-06-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/more-than-450-companies-adopt-veeva-vault-etmf-for-improved-trial-efficiency-and-inspection-readiness-301841812.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF19044&Transmission_Id=202306050703PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF19044&DateId=20230605
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.