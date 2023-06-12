IRVINE, Calif., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( TARS), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced that Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Tarsus, will participate in an in-person Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference taking place in New York, NY. on Wednesday, June 7 at 11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET.



A live webcast and additional information about the Fireside Chat can be accessed on the events section of the Tarsus website at www.tarsusrx.com. The replay will be available on the Tarsus website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. Tarsus is studying three investigational medicines in clinical trials. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic which has demonstrated positive results in two pivotal trials for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis, and the New Drug Application for TP-03 has been accepted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) with a PDUFA target action date of August 25, 2023. TP-03 is also being developed for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease, and is currently being studied in a Phase 2a clinical trial. In addition, Tarsus is developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of Rosacea and TP-05, an oral tablet for the prevention of Lyme disease. TP-04 and TP-05 are both currently being studied in Phase 2a clinical trials to evaluate safety, tolerability, and proof-of activity.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Adrienne Kemp

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

(949) 922-0801

[email protected]