OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Sidoti June 2023 Virtual Small-Cap Conference, taking place June 14 – June 15, 2023.

OneSpan is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 14 at 12:15 p.m. E.T. Management will also be available for investor meetings. A link for the live webcast of the presentation, as well as a replay of the archived webcast, can be found on the investor relations section of OneSpan’s website at investors.onespan.com.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps organizations accelerate digital transformations by enabling secure, compliant, and refreshingly easy customer agreements and transaction experiences. Organizations requiring high assurance security, including the integrity of end-users and the fidelity of transaction records behind every agreement, choose OneSpan to simplify and secure business processes with their partners and customers. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s largest 100 banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.

For more information, go to www.onespan.com. You can also follow %40OneSpan on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Copyright© 2023 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan™ is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005158/en/