DURHAM, N.C., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) ( NOVN), today announced that it will host a live audio webcast of the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“ASM”) being held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time in a virtual format.



The Company also announced that its Chairman, President and CEO, Paula Brown Stafford, will provide a corporate update on the Company after the conclusion of the ASM, including the Company’s current focus, positioning and short and long-term plans, and will host a question-and-answer period.

Guests may listen to the 2023 ASM and the business update by visiting and completing the guest login section of the web portal at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NOVN2023. An archived replay of the webcast will be posted for a limited time following the meeting at that same address. If you are not a stockholder of record, you may still access and listen to the meeting, however, guests will be unable to submit questions during the webcast.

Online check-in will begin 15 minutes prior, at 9:15 a.m. ET. The ASM will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. ET on June 6, 2023.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a medical dermatology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutic products for skin diseases. Our goal is to deliver safe and efficacious therapies to patients, including developing product candidates where there are unmet medical needs. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) accepted for filing Novan’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) seeking approval for berdazimer gel, 10.3% (SB206) for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. The Company also has a pipeline of potential product candidates using its proprietary nitric oxide-based technology platform, NITRICIL™, to generate new treatments for multiple indications.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team, LLC

833-475-8247

[email protected]