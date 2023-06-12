Analog Devices Appoints Stephen Jennings to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Stephen Jennings as an independent director and member of the Board’s Compensation and Talent Committee effective as of June 4, 2023. Prior to joining the ADI Board, Jennings served as a senior Strategy Principal at Deloitte, LLP, and as a member of both Deloitte’s U.S. Board of Directors and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu’s Global Board of Directors prior to his retirement in June 2023. Jennings’ previous Board experience also includes AspenTech, where he served as the Chair of the Board for eight years of his tenure. He also served as a member of the Board at LTX-Credence, a semiconductor test equipment manufacturer, as well as various Board committees over his 15-year tenure. Jennings brings deep corporate governance experience and specific expertise in enterprise growth, innovation, M&A, organization transformations, and strategy across a diverse set of industries. His appointment expands ADI’s Board to 12 members.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005076/en/

Steve_Jennings_photo.jpg

Analog Devices appoints Stephen Jennings to its Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are pleased to welcome Steve to the ADI Board,” said Vincent Roche, ADI’s CEO and Chair. “He is an accomplished strategist in key areas of focus for ADI and has successfully guided Fortune 500 executives and boards of directors through innumerable strategic and operational transformations over his impressive career. We look forward to adding his breadth and depth of experience and global perspective to our Board as we continue to evolve to meet our customers’ toughest challenges at the Intelligent Edge.”

Over more than 30 years as a senior advisor at Deloitte and Monitor Group, Jennings held executive leadership roles and significantly grew the firms’ automotive, life sciences, healthcare, and U.S. hospitality sector practices. In addition, he served as a senior member of Deloitte’s Center for Board Effectiveness.

Jennings earned a B.A. in Economics at Dartmouth College and a B.A. from Oxford University, where he studied Philosophy, Politics, and Economics as a Marshall Scholar.

About Analog Devices, Inc.
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $12 billion in FY22 and approximately 25,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today’s innovators stay Ahead of What’s Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

(ADI-WEB)

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230605005076r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005076/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.