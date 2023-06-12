eBay, a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, and Techstars, the most active pre-seed investor in the world that provides access to capital, programming and connections to early-stage entrepreneurs, announce Techstars+Future+of+Ecommerce+powered+by+eBay, a new accelerator program designed to support startups working on innovative technologies that will help shape the future of ecommerce.

Techstars Future of Ecommerce powered by eBay brings together eBay’s commitment to powering innovation to make selling and buying more equitable, attainable and sustainable with Techstars’ accelerator model that has helped build thousands of successful companies.

“eBay’s purpose is to connect people and build communities to create economic opportunity for all,” said Beatriz Reyero, Global VP of Corporate Strategy and Investments at eBay. “We’re excited to collaborate with Techstars to support and empower innovative startups that are leveraging groundbreaking technologies to redefine the ecommerce landscape.”

The 13-week accelerator program will be hybrid, allowing founders the flexibility to participate both in-person in San Francisco and remotely at various points throughout the duration of the program. This ensures the program remains accessible to a diverse range of startups and entrepreneurs, regardless of their stage, circumstances or location. Startups interested in the accelerator are encouraged to visit Techstars+Future+of+Ecommerce+powered+by+eBay to learn more. Applications will be accepted through July 5, 2023 at 11:59pm PST.

“Techstars has supported thousands of entrepreneurs that are using innovative technologies to transform industries,” said Collin Wallace, Managing Director at Techstars. “eBay’s expertise as an ecommerce pioneer paired with the programming, capital and connections that Techstars provides will create an unparalleled opportunity for founders.”

Techstars Future of Ecommerce powered by eBay further reinforces Techstars’ presence in the Bay Area, adding to its established accelerator and Founder Catalyst programs in Oakland.

