%3Cspan%3EAgilent+Technologies+Inc.%3C%2Fspan%3E (NYSE: A) today announced two new liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems (LCMS), the Agilent 6495D LC/TQ and the Agilent Revident LC/Q-TOF. Facilitating the high-end performance of the Revident LC/Q-TOF, Agilent is also announcing the new Agilent MassHunter Explorer Profiling software and the new Agilent ChemVista library manager software.

The superior Agilent %3Cspan%3E6495+Triple+Quadrupole+LC%2FMS+%28LC%2FTQ%29+System%3C%2Fspan%3E is ideal for demanding and challenging targeted analysis applications requiring the highest analytical sensitivity. The 6495 LC/TQ incorporates numerous intelligence features that address the critical transition between the ‘discovery phase’ of research and the ‘translational phase’ where studying a large volume of samples is crucial for generating meaningful scientific insights. The 6495 LC/TQ instrument was built for research with production-ready robustness, ensuring increased sample measurements due to greater efficiency and reduced instrument downtime. Intelligence features also include sub-millisecond dwell times and Intelligent Reflex that provides fast, sensitive, high-quality data, while early maintenance feedback and scheduled tuning keep the LC/TQ in peak working condition.

The Agilent %3Cspan%3ERevident+Quadrupole+Time-of-Flight+LC%2FMS+%28LC%2FQTOF%29+System%3C%2Fspan%3E offers an entirely new instrument architecture coupled with instrument intelligence for maximized operation time and productivity. Revident is targeted toward food safety and environmental analysis but also has applications in other small molecule markets, from metabolomics to pharmaceuticals. Incorporating the new %3Cspan%3EMassHunter+Explorer+Software%3C%2Fspan%3E, untargeted analyses are simplified by allowing data exploration, including statistical analysis and identification in a single software. Tasks can be performed faster with fewer errors and less expertise without compromising quality or accuracy. Additionally, the new %3Cspan%3EChemVista%3C%2Fspan%3E library manager software integrates extensive curated libraries. It enables third-party import and export into a tool that conveniently connects to MassHunter, allowing access to vast external databases for identification workflows.

“The new 6495D LC/TQ offers significant improvements in sensitivity and speed over the current 6495C, which is already a reputable high-end LC/TQ, while the Revident LC/Q-TOF is the first of a new generation of LC/Q-TOF systems,” said Sudharshana Seshadri, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Liquid Chromatography, Mass Spectrometry, and Automation Divisions.

“This launch expands the instrument intelligence from our TQ product line to our Q-TOF. Revident also includes a novel detection system that greatly enhances spectral purity, and combined with our new MassHunter Explorer Profiling and ChemVista library manager software, the Revident LC/Q-TOF is revolutionizing our customers’ experience with LC/Q-TOF—providing the highest, yet relevant, performance for meaningful scientific insights,” Seshadri added.

Agilent is a leading solution provider of proven, robust, and reliable mass spectrometry technologies to a range of segments and a wide array of applications in the bio/pharma, life science research, food, and environmental markets. These new technological capabilities enable Agilent’s customers to increase data quality and interpretation while reducing the time and human attention required—more easily adapting to ever-changing market needs.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent's full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide.

