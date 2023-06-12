Enveric+Biosciences%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a patent application pertaining to its EVM301 Series of molecules being developed as potential treatments for mental health disorders.

The soon-to-issue patent titled, “Carboxylated Psilocybin Derivatives and Methods of Using” contains composition of matter claims for a family of tryptamine-based drug candidates. Enveric is progressing its EVM301 Series of compounds through lead generation and candidate characterization efforts as it aims to develop compounds that engage the serotonin 5HT2a receptor and other neurotransmitter receptors to promote neuroplasticity and, consequently, therapeutic benefit without inducing the hallmark hallucinations associated with most psychedelic and psychedelic-inspired molecules. This innovative therapeutic approach could be game-changing in the treatment of depression and anxiety disorders by offering the opportunity to administer medications without requiring a healthcare professional to be present during treatment. Enveric believes this paradigm would significantly enhance the commercial potential for its EVM301 Series drug candidates when compared to the market for currently anticipated treatment modalities for first-generation psychedelics undergoing late-stage clinical studies.

“Our EVM301 Series of molecules are designed based on tryptamines, long established as potent binders of the targeted 5HT2a receptor,” said Joseph Tucker, Ph.D., Director and CEO of Enveric. “The potential to capture composition-of-matter patent claims in the tryptamine field is challenging for most entrants as the creation of novel tryptamines has been an area of concentrated scientific focus for decades. Those tryptamines currently undergoing the most widespread clinical studies, such as psilocybin, DMT and 5MeO-DMT, are also challenging to protect because they are derived from natural sources. Naturally occurring molecules are not patentable, per se, as compositions of matter, but instead require non-obvious innovations in synthesis, formulation, or method of use, to secure patents. The narrower scope inherent to these types of patents can be less effective in protecting products from marketplace competitors.”

Dr. Tucker continued: “Consequently, Enveric is excited about this Notice of Allowance. A broad composition-of-matter patent footprint in tryptamine-based structures is both rare and valuable, particularly if the molecules so protected are potentially non-hallucinogenic yet still promote neuroplasticity. Enveric is working to build a robust intellectual property portfolio for the EVM301 Series with precisely these characteristics. The Notice of Allowance announced today is an important step in that direction, and we anticipate additional patent claims involving our EVM301 Series in the coming months.”

Enveric has filed ten additional distinct patent families to date protecting its EVM301 Series. Previously, Enveric announced the receipt of two Notices of Allowance governing its psilocin-prodrug EVM201 Series.

