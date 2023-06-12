Astria Therapeutics to Present STAR-0215 at the 2023 European Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Astria+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and focused on life-changing therapies for rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that it will present information on STAR-0215 and its development in three posters at the 2023 European Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Annual Meeting in Hamburg, Germany on June 9-11, 2023.

  • Nikolaos Biris, Ph.D., Director of Assay Development at Astria Therapeutics, will present “STAR-0215 Bound to Active Plasma Kallikrein Structure Uncovers a New Binding Mode” during a Thematic Poster Session on Friday, June 9, at 12:00pm CET.
  • Dr. William Lumry, M.D., Physician and Owner of Allergy & Asthma Specialists of Dallas, will present “Initial Results from a Phase 1a Single Ascending Dose Clinical Trial of STAR-0215, an Investigational Long-Acting Monoclonal Antibody Plasma Kallikrein Inhibitor for Hereditary Angioedema (HAE), in Healthy Adult Subjects Followed for 3 Months” in a Flash Talks Session on Friday, June 9, at 1:15pm CET.
  • Dr. Marcus Maurer, M.D., Professor of Dermatology and Allergy at Charité Universitätsmedizin in Berlin and Principal Investigator for the ALPHA-STAR trial, will present “Design of a Phase 1b/2 Proof-of-Concept Trial of STAR-0215 as a Long-Acting Preventative Therapy in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Types I or II” in a Flash Talks Session on Friday, June 9, at 1:15pm CET.

All e-posters will be available to registered attendees on the digital platform during and after the conference, as well as on www.astriatx.com.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230605005222r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005222/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.