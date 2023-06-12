Q4 Inc. Introduces First-of-its-Kind IR Event Management App to the Q4 Platform

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (“Q4” or “the Company”), the leading capital markets access platform, is excited to introduce the Event Management App to the Q4 Platform, which will enable clients to experience streamlined event preparation, management, and reporting for earnings, investor days, and other key events on their IR calendar.

The Q4 Event Management App will increase client control over every part of their event planning, saving time and centralizing all requests to simplify the planning process. With this novel approach, Investor Relations Officers (“IROs”) will be able to eliminate lengthy communication threads and redundant requests by saving event details and preferences for all future engagements. Clients will continue to benefit from a 99%+ platform reliability rate and the experience of hosting thousands of earnings calls per year, including many of the largest events for Fortune 500 companies.

“We are proud to be the only IR provider to offer functionality that is backed by premium, unrivaled support and puts instant access to event management directly into the hands of IROs,” said Darrell Heaps, Founder and CEO of Q4. “As the single source of truth for the event planning and preparation process, the Event Management App will make suggestions based on previous event performance, peer performance, and market size comparison to assist our clients with their overall IR event strategy.”

Combining the Event Management App with other components of the Q4 Platform, including Website Management, Earnings Lifecycle Management, and Engagement Analytics, will enable IROs to launch, orchestrate, and evaluate every part of their digital communication strategy from one centralized platform with market-leading security, transparency, and precision for flawless execution of their IR program. Access to the new features and functionality will be made available to clients next month.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is the leading capital markets access platform that is transforming how issuers, investors, and the sell-side efficiently connect, communicate, and engage with each other.

The Q4 Platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through IR website products, virtual events solutions, engagement analytics, investor relations CRM, shareholder and market analysis, surveillance, and ESG tools. The Q4 Platform is the only holistic capital markets access platform that digitally drives connections, analyzes impact, and targets the right engagement to help public companies work faster and smarter.

The company is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world, and maintains an award winning culture where team members grow and thrive.

Q4 is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.

