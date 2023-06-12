The Company's Mudra Band offers hands free interactions, seamless toggle and switch across devices, and is perfectly positioned as input solution for AR, VR and MR experiences

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. ( WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a technology growth company developing AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced the release of a comprehensive white paper titled "Designing a Neural Input Wristband for Extended Reality Experiences." The white paper provides a thorough analysis of the technologies, market needs, and product aspects involved in developing a mass-market neural input wrist-worn wearable with applications for extended reality (XR).

The white paper details the simple, natural, and intuitive input need for XR that includes a low cognitive load and a graphical user interface that supports spatial body postures and hands-free interactions. The paper also explores a new framework for classifying human-computer interaction, which prioritizes the user experience rather than the classic device type approach, emphasizing the importance of introducing intent and neural-focused commands over touch and muscle-based interactions.

Additionally, the paper offers six specification parameters for the development of neural input solution technology that will be integrated into augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) devices. These six parameters are:

Reach: determine the effective user base so that the device works properly straight out of the box; Accuracy: the ability to recognize and interpret user inputs, and prevent false activations; Latency: measurement of the time delay between user input and controlled device response; MAC: standing for the total multiply and accumulate represents operations, which is an essential metric for running artificial intelligence (AI) neural networks on a low-compute wearable central processing unit (CPU); Number of electrodes: provide the ability to distinguish various nerve bundle biopotential signals from the wrist; Band dimensions and form factor: the wrist is an accustomed location for wearing a watch, making a watch band attachment a natural extension for wearable accessories.

"Our white paper demonstrates the groundbreaking nature of a neural interface and its pivotal role in XR adoption by offering users a touchless and hands-free method to input spatial commands in a discreet, natural and intuitive way,” commented Leeor Langer, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Wearable Devices. “The Mudra Band for Apple Watch, our flagship neural input solution, and our overall Mudra technology offers touchless interactions and seamless toggle and switch across devices and is perfectly positioned as the input solution for AR, VR and XR experiences, and we believe that our technology is shaping the landscape for XR input and interaction.”

The full white paper titled, "Developing a Neural Input Wristband for Extended Reality" is available for download from the Wearable Devices Ltd. website at www.wearabledevices.co.il/whitepaper . For further information about Mudra Band, please www.mudra-band.com .

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, the Mudra Inspire, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Metaverse, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS”. For more information, please visit https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/ .

