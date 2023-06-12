Gaia Announces Participation in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on June 13th at 2:00 p.m. ET

BOULDER, Colo., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. ( GAIA) (“Gaia” and/or the “Company”), a conscious media and community company, announced that CFO Paul Tarell will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Topics will include:

  • Current business trends, in particular whether the early positive signs discussed during the 1Q23 earnings call, are persisting.
  • Preparations for the launch of the Gaia Marketplace.
  • The recently announced SEC settlement.

About Water Tower Research
Water Tower Research is a shareholder communication and engagement platform powered by senior industry experts with significant Wall Street experience. We create, deliver, and maintain the information flow required to build and preserve relationships with every stakeholder and potential investor. Our foundation is built on Wall Street veterans using open digital distribution strategies that are accessible by everyone. “Research for the Other 99%™” opens the door to reach a much broader and diverse set of investors while helping to strengthen overall communications, transparency, and engagement.

About Gaia
Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, over 85% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

