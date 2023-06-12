NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has received Frost and Sullivan’s Best Practices Company of the Year Award for Conversational AI in the North American Cloud Contact Center (CCaaS) market. Frost & Sullivan’s Company of the Year Award is its top honor. Frost & Sullivan selected NICE for its visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer care. Frost & Sullivan stated NICE earned the top award for its “remarkable business performance and increasingly strong brand reputation.” In the analysis, Frost and Sullivan noted, “NICE has remained a visionary leader in the contact center space for decades and continuously branched out to other areas of the business to improve business outcomes and elevate brand experiences.”

Frost and Sullivan evaluated NICE for its cloud-native, highly scalable, AI-powered contact center portfolio, noting, “NICE has grown its contact center portfolio from a suite of rich analytics solutions to a full CCaaS suite through native development and savvy company acquisitions. Further cementing its leadership position and brand equity is its hefty R&D investment and go-to-market endeavors encompassing AI and analytics across the platform.” Analysts noted that NICE recognizes that customers are all in different parts of their journey to AI and digital transformation, saying that NICE has “built the CXone platform for ease of use and omnichannel service delivery, eliminating the breakpoints that can stall the addition of new functionality.”

NICE was specifically praised for its suite of digital solutions, FluenCX, building seamless relationships between customers and a brand, no matter where the customer journey starts. Frost and Sullivan highlighted NICE’s Enlighten XO, a subset of Enlighten AI, its purpose-built AI engine designed for CX. Enlighten XO uses conversational data to determine customer intent and the optimal outcome for those intents, responding accurately in real-time. Frost and Sullivan also spotlighted the other core components of FluenCX including CXone Expert, CXone SmartAssist, CXone Guide, and Contact Engine. NICE was recognized for its data-first approach, helping brands target areas for automation or address service gaps, in turn reducing costs and raising CSAT.

According to Nancy Jamison, Senior Industry Director at Frost and Sullivan, “NICE customers benefit from having access to one of the broadest portfolios in the industry and a highly seasoned team of experts that understand the use of maturing technologies, such as CAI and AI, and how to best use them for superior business outcomes.”

NICE was also recently recognized as one of the top 3 vendors in Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Radar™.

“We are proud to be recognized by Frost and Sullivan as the market leader in conversational AI,” said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE. “AI is rapidly transforming the customer experience landscape. NICE is at the forefront of this AI innovation, continuing to deliver significant ground-breaking AI advancements as we propel brands to deliver next-gen customer experience.”

