Agilent+Technologies+Inc. (NYSE: A) announced today a highly-anticipated, complete workflow solution for targeted per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) analysis using the United States (US) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Method+1633+%283%3Csup%3Erd%3C%2Fsup%3E+draft%29. EPA Draft Method 1633 currently analyzes 40 PFAS compounds in wastewater and soil and is a complex and labor-intensive method, relying on multiple sample preparation and analysis steps. Success in running the technique depends on careful sample handling and the appropriate sample preparation supplies and instrumentation.

The new workflow synchronizes with the recent launch of the Agilent 6495+Triple+Quadrupole+LC%2FMS+%28LC%2FTQ%29 system along with specific PFAS consumables, including the Agilent Bond+Elut+PFAS+WAX+Solid+Phase+Extraction+%28SPE%29+Cartridges, that provide the best recoveries while eliminating PFAS contamination and background, as well as the Agilent Infinity+Lab+PFC-free+HPLC+conversion+kit, ‘PFAS-free’ Agilent vials and caps and other consumables. Specific data reporting needs for EPA 1633 are addressed through Agilent’s MassHunter+Software, and sample tracking of the entire workflow can be done using the Agilent SLIMS+Lab+Management+Platform enabling automation in data review and sample tracking which increases efficiency.

“PFAS are persistent, bioaccumulative, and of concern globally, with several countries looking to regulate them in water and soil. As a market leader in environmental analysis, Agilent is pleased to offer our customers a solution to achieve EPA Method 1633 performance requirements confidently,” explained Ken Suzuki, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Mass Spectrometry Division. “This new workflow simplifies setup and provides a robust end-to-end analytical methodology that reduces method development time, increases throughput and accuracy, allowing customers to focus on running critical samples.”

Agilent’s Bond Elut PFAS WAX SPE Cartridges are explicitly designed for PFAS analysis, providing excellent extraction performance and flow rates for a broad range of PFAS compounds while complying with stringent regulatory requirements. The cartridges undergo PFAS-specific QC testing to ensure optimal cleanliness and recovery, so customers can confidently isolate PFAS from environmental matrices, such as wastewater and soil.

SLIMS simplifies the intake of analytical requests and streamlines task management. Connected to the 6495 LC/TQ SLIMS guides users through the workflow and ensures the instrument, consumables, and reagents are fit for purpose. MassHunter software generates specific instrument data reports passing the information to SLIMS for evaluation of results and creation of the certificate of analysis.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005280/en/