EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. ( MMMB), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced the launch of a new series of On-the-Go products at IDDBA 2023 to expand upon the initial success of its Meatballs in a Cup product line in convenience store trials.

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is a nonprofit trade association for food retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, brokers, distributors, and other industry professionals. The IDDBA annual tradeshow – taking place June 4-6, 2023 in Anaheim, California – attracts more than 10,000 attendees and serves as a vital networking event for the industry.

Expanding upon the MamaMancini’s Beef Meatballs in Cup product, newly launched products include Turkey Meatballs in a Cup, Chicken Cacciatore in a Cup, Chana Masala in a Cup, Sausage, Peppers and Onions in a Cup, and Beef & Rice Stuffing in a Cup, all with a suggested retail price of $5.99. The product recipes are all-natural, preservative and soy free, and contain no artificial ingredients. Each cup comes fully cooked and microwave ready. New packaging has expanded the shelf life from 5 days to 21 days while retaining taste and texture – which helps to ensure quality, safety and reduced replenishment costs. The format and target consumer make it an attractive product for convenience stores, helping to drive incremental sales and larger basket sizes. The fact that convenience stores already have microwaves in-store further strengthens the business proposition.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s, said: “The expansion of our On-the-Go product line follows multiple successful trials at convenience stores, which have validated our theory that these products attract a new consumer segment and capture an incremental purchase occasion. On a macro-level, we are seeing a rapid shift in consumer preferences towards on-the-go healthier snacks driven by increased health consciousness and convenience, a market we intend to address with these exciting new products.

“Our ability to increase the products’ shelf life from 5 days to 21 days is significant, addressing a key element of retailer feedback during initial trials. Beyond ensuring quality and safety, this allows us to decrease replenishment time and reduce excess inventory and waste, all of which are critical KPIs for our retailers. We look forward to sharing our full suite of new products – including our exciting new Mama’s Creations brand platform – with industry attendees at booth 1300 at IDDBA,” concluded Michaels.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. ( MMMB) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of prepared foods with over 45,000 product placements in grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

