Janus Henderson Investors announced today the appointment of Gregory Trinks, as Head of U.S. Product., effective May 31, 2023. Greg brings more than 20 years of financial services experience at UBS Wealth Management, which will help Janus Henderson ensure our product set is best aligned to meet the needs of our clients.

As Head of U.S. Product, Greg leads the U.S. Product Team, working closely with JHI partners within Investments, Operations, Legal, Compliance, and Distribution. He will support the delivery of our Strategic Leadership Team’s initiatives and execution of the firm-wide strategy to protect and grow our investment capabilities, to amplify our strengths by ensuring our product set is best aligned to meet the needs of our clients, and to diversify our business where clients give us the right to win.

Greg joins us from UBS Wealth Management, where he has spent the last 20 years of his career in a variety of roles, including Head of Exchange-Traded Products & Listed Derivatives, Head of Manager Research & Fund Solutions Americas, Head of Exchange-Traded Products, and most recently, as their Head of Portfolio Advisory Group.

“We are excited to welcome Greg to Janus Henderson. His sell-side background gives him a helpful perspective that will enable us to see our products from a client’s perspective, and his leadership experience will facilitate a seamless connection with our Distribution team so that we can continue to innovate based on the needs of our clients.” said William Lucken, Global Head of Product.

Greg shared, “I’m looking forward to working with the incredible team at Janus Henderson at a time when the organization is looking to grow its business and continue to deliver the products that clients find valuable to their investment goals.”

This strategic appointment demonstrates Janus Henderson’s continued investment in hiring top talent across the firm and will position us to ensure our product set continues to meet the needs of our clients, both today and in the future.

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service. As of March 31, 2023, Janus Henderson had approximately US$311 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 24 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, Janus Henderson is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

