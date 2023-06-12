NEWTOWN, Pa., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. ( ONTX), (“Onconova”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, today announced the presentation of a Trials in Progress poster at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which is taking place June 2 – 6, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois and online.



The poster, which was presented on Saturday, June 3, 2023, during the “Melanoma/Skin Cancers” session, detailed the design of an investigator-sponsored Phase 2 program evaluating rigosertib monotherapy in advanced squamous cell carcinoma complicating recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB-associated SCC). A copy of the poster, titled “A pilot, open study to assess efficacy and safety of ON-01910 (rigosertib) in patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa associated locally advanced/metastatic squamous cell carcinoma,” is available on the “Scientific Presentations” section of the Onconova website.

About RDEB-associated SCC

RDEB is caused by insufficient expression of normal type VII collagen protein, which is responsible for anchoring the skin’s inner layer to its outer layer. This leads to extreme skin fragility as well as chronic blistering and wound formation with recurrent infections in RDEB patients, many of whom go on to develop metastatic squamous cell carcinoma driven by overexpression of polo like kinase 1 (PLK-1). RDEB-associated SCC tumors show a highly aggressive and early metastasizing course that makes them the primary cause of death for these patients, with a cumulative risk of death of 70% and 78.7% by ages 45 and 55, respectively1,2. RDEB-associated SCC can appear in pediatric patients or in young adults. Currently available treatments such as targeted therapies and conventional chemo- and/or radiotherapy have demonstrated limited response rates and poor durability in RDEB-associated SCC1,3.

About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer. The Company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

Onconova’s novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor narazaciclib (formerly ON 123300) is being evaluated in a combination trial with estrogen blockade in advanced endometrial cancer. Based on preclinical and clinical studies of CDK 4/6 inhibitors, Onconova is also evaluating opportunities for combination studies with narazaciclib in additional indications.

Onconova’s product candidate rigosertib is being studied in multiple investigator-sponsored studies. These studies include a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1/2a study of oral rigosertib in combination with nivolumab in patients with KRAS+ non-small cell lung cancer, a Phase 2 program evaluating rigosertib monotherapy in advanced squamous cell carcinoma complicating recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB-associated SCC), and a Phase 2 trial evaluating rigosertib in combination with pembrolizumab metastatic melanoma.

For more information, please visit www.onconova.com.

References

Mellerio et al. Br J Dermatol. 2016 Jan; 174(1):56-67. doi: 10.1111/bjd.14104. Fine et al. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2009 Feb; 60(2):203-11. doi: 10.1016/j.jaad.2008.09.035. Stratigos et al. Eur J Cancer. 2020 Mar;128:83-102. doi: 10.1016/j.ejca.2020.01.008.



