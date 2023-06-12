Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced its dynamic digital signage solution, Wipro VisionEDGE, will power Bowling Center TV (BCTV), a new digital out-of-home television network distributed across bowling centers in the United States.

BCTV is a partnership between Strike Ten Entertainment, the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America (BPAA), and Equity Sports Partners. BCTV is supported by a best-in-class team of technology partners, including Cisco and Wipro VisionEDGE, and is designed to transform bowling center entertainment, revolutionize the way audiences engage with this popular sport, and how brands engage with those audiences.

“Wipro VisionEDGE and BCTV represent a significant breakthrough in the digital signage and out-of-home industry, enabling targeted customer engagement,” said Malay Joshi, Senior Vice President and Sector Head of Communications, Retail, Connectivity & Services, Wipro Limited. “Bowling centers boast highly engaged audiences and offer unique experiences. We are thrilled to leverage our dynamic, omni-channel solution powered by VisionEDGE to maximize content synchronization, on-screen layered content, targeted distribution, advertising revenue opportunities, and operational efficiency.”

BCTV will run on more than 13,000 state-of-the-art flat-screen TVs integrated with the Wipro VisionEDGE solution’s centralized, cloud-based management and endpoint processing capabilities in coordination with Cisco’s simple, flexible, and secure networking products. Each bowling center will have BCTV screens deployed across the center, designed to surround the consumer and create engagement throughout the duration of their visits. The BCTV network will be distributed across 1,000 bowling centers in the U.S.

“The collaboration between Cisco and Wipro was an obvious choice for us, given their world-class products, solutions, and support. By harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology, this partnership is set to reshape the bowling center experience for tens of millions of consumers across the BCTV network of centers by ushering in a new era of audience engagement and immersive experiences,” said Cliff Kaplan, Chairman, BCTV.

John Harbuck, President, Strike Ten Entertainment, said, “This marks a transformative milestone for the bowling industry. Technological advances have continually propelled the sport in new and exciting directions. Bowling centers hold a unique superpower- the shared experiences of millions of bowling consumers in our centers. BCTV will further enhance these experiences by delivering engaging and relevant content that will be refreshed daily and in real time.”

Ken Martin, General Manager and Dir. of Global Sales, Sports and Entertainment Solutions Group at Cisco, said, “Cisco is proud to partner with Wipro, BCTV, Strike Ten and the BPAA. Leveraging the power and flexibility of the network, in conjunction with VisionEDGE, BCTV will be able to deliver content in new and innovative ways. These technologies are a perfect fit to bring greater customer engagement to the bowling experience.”

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005490/en/