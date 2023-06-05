ITURAN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH SANTANDER WHICH AIMS TO BRING BROAD ACCESS TO CAR FINANCING

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AZOUR, Israel, June 5, 2023

The installation of a customer-consented vehicle-tracker and credit insurance to lead to increased approval rates

Attractive rates and telematic services round out an attractive package for new customers

AZOUR, Israel, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (Nasdaq: ITRN) announced that its Brazilian subsidiary, Ituran Brazil, and Santander, have formed a partnership in the automotive market, which aims to facilitate credit approval for customers who look to finance a new or used car.

Ituran_logo.jpg

This initiative brings together a suite of benefits such as lower interest rates and telematic services for customers who opt to install a vehicle tracker. In addition, the scheme incorporates credit insurance, to protect the financing which guarantees total or partial payment of the loan in case of inability to pay.

According to Cezar Janikian, Director of Santander Finance, the partnership will enable more people to have access to credit for financing vehicles, facilitating the purchase of new, semi-new or used vehicles. "Ituran's technology will protect our customers' assets and will also guarantee the Bank full loan security. For 2023, we expect strong growth in our offering of credit for automotive financing," commented the executive.

Eyal Sheratzky, CEO of Ituran, emphasized that through this partnership, Bank Santander's customers will be able to count on nationwide vehicle recovery services. "In addition, customers will have real-time visualization of their vehicle's location through the Ituran application. This includes the ability to create movement alerts (virtual fences) as well as access to the vehicle's location history," he explains.

The partnership offers credit insurance as an additional benefit to the car owner at the time of vehicle purchase, managed by Zurich Santander. Ituran provides the vehicle tracker and all the remote monitoring services, providing an additional layer of security, particularly for those who cannot take out car insurance.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin-America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

Company Contact

Udi Mizrahi

[email protected]

Deputy CEO and VP Finance, Ituran

(Israel) +972 3 557 1348

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

[email protected]

EK Global Investor Relations

(US) +1 212 378 8040

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972820/Ituran_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LN19382&sd=2023-06-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ituran-announces-partnership-with-santander-which-aims-to-bring-broad-access-to-car-financing-301842136.html

SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN19382&Transmission_Id=202306050800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN19382&DateId=20230605
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.