Expansion of longtime partnership with Cisco enables enterprises to move to the cloud while leveraging their existing investments in Cisco workflows, integrations and devices

LAS VEGAS, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At CiscoLive! US today, Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, announced the expansion of its longtime partnership with Cisco to enable global enterprise cloud migration via Cloud Connect for Webex by Cisco's cloud-based phone system, Webex Calling , powered by Bandwidth's award-winning Maestro TM platform. Cisco customers can now bring their own carrier (BYOC) for Webex Calling with Bandwidth's owned-and-operated Tier 1 network.

With over 10 million users , Webex Calling represents a large opportunity for Bandwidth Maestro to provide cloud connectivity at any stage of the enterprise's cloud migration journey, whether currently on-premises, hybrid or pure cloud. Close to a third of all enterprises (30.5 percent) with on-premises unified communications (UC) solutions use Cisco technologies such as Broadsoft and Cisco Unified Communications Manager (CUCM), while more than a third of enterprises (36.7%) with private hosted solutions use Cisco, based on data from research firm Metrigy.1 Communications resellers also make up a significant customer set that use Bandwidth as a Certified Calling Provider for Webex Calling.

"We are excited to expand our longtime partnership with Cisco to now help their enterprise on-prem customers move to the cloud with Cloud Connect for Webex Calling, powered by Maestro," said Sandy Preizler, Bandwidth's Chief Revenue Officer. "It's a story that also resonates with our channel partners and the ecosystem as we help chief information officers tap into a rich set of cloud capabilities to improve CX and reduce costs, while continuing to leverage their existing investments in Cisco workflows, integrations and devices."

"We're excited that Bandwidth is joining the Cloud Connect for Webex Calling program," said Amey Parandekar, Sr. Director of Product Management at Webex. "Bandwidth provides Cisco premises customers with a flexible option to move to Webex Calling with PSTN delivered through the cloud on Bandwidth's Maestro platform and Tier 1 network."

As Webex supports enterprises in modernizing their communications, whether migrating from on-premises technologies or even moving between cloud platforms, Bandwidth is a trusted partner to de-risk and simplify the migration process. Cloud Connect for Webex Calling is pre-integrated with Bandwidth's Maestro next-generation enterprise communications platform, announced in March , which bridges best-in-class UCaaS, CCaaS and AI platforms to enable seamless cloud communications delivery.

Enterprises can leverage a Tier-1 Certified Calling Provider while eliminating the need to deploy an on-premises local gateway for PSTN connectivity, for example a Cisco voice gateway or CUBE. This further drives business value from a cloud migration by enabling faster deployment, reduced complexity, and lower overall costs. Bandwidth enables customers to manage phone numbers in Webex Control Hub to create a consolidated management experience for an enterprise's Webex Calling users.

Bandwidth Maestro's integration with Cloud Connect for Webex Calling is available now for global enterprises with U.S. and Canada coverage, with global coverage available soon. Learn more here .

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco .

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, polling, asynchronous video and customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. Webex's focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality and familiarity with technology. Its solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. Webex works with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com .

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications software company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 60+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers–including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9–as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges to reach anyone, anywhere. For more information, visit bandwidth.com .

