TAMPA BAY, Fla. , June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that its newest SecurityCoach product has revealed the top 10 risky behaviors that employees have engaged in on their work devices.

SecurityCoach helps IT/security professionals to develop a strong security culture by enabling real-time security coaching of their users in response to risky security behavior. Leveraging an organization's existing security stack, IT/security professionals can configure their real-time coaching campaigns to immediately deliver a SecurityTip to their users related to a detected event.

The findings from the top 10 risky behaviors of employees that organizations have detected by integrating SecurityCoach with their existing security offerings include:

  1. Entertainment domain/streaming services
  2. Gaming website
  3. Greymail
  4. Adult website
  5. Unauthorized or malicious application
  6. Risky website detected
  7. Unauthorized removable media
  8. Sharing of personal identifiable information (PII)
  9. Cloud backup or cloud storage
  10. Malicious email attachment opened

The human factor is involved in 82% of data breaches, according to the 2022 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report. However, according to IDC, less than 3% of IT spending is allocated to help secure the human layer.

"With the proliferation of social engineering attacks, employees continue to be the biggest risk factor," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "However, with proper training and coaching, they can become a human firewall and your last line of defense. These findings from our new SecurityCoach product are definitely concerning and reiterate the importance of developing a strong security culture."

About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 60,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

