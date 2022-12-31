Arbe to Participate at Upcoming June Investor Conferences

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 5, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) ("Arbe"), a global leader in perception radar solutions, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences:

  • TD Cowen Sustainability Week
    Format: Virtual fireside chat and meetings
    When: Tuesday, June 6 at 9:10 am ET
  • 7th Annual Needham Virtual Automotive Tech Conference
    Format: Virtual meetings
    When: Wednesday, June 7
  • 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference
    Format: In-person panel, "LiDAR & the Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles" and meetings
    When: Thursday, June 15 at 8:50 am ET
  • ROTH London Conference
    Format: In-person meetings
    When: Wednesday, June 21

The TD Cowen fireside chat webcast can be accessed from Arbe's Investor Relations website: https://ir.arberobotics.com/news/ir-calendar. Investors who wish to participate in a meeting with Arbe's management during the conferences may refer to their banking contact or to [email protected].

For more information regarding these events, please visit Arbe's events page here.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, delivery robots, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has a projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements made at the presentations referred to in this press release, contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk and uncertainties described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and Item 3. Key Information –Risk Factors" Arbe's Annual Report on Form 20-F/A for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2023 as well as other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, Arbe's website or any other website is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

SOURCE Arbe

