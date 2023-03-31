CHIPOTLE KICKS OFF 'LOVE WHAT MAKES YOU REAL' CAMPAIGN FOR PRIDE MONTH

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 5, 2023

  • Chipotle debuts new, limited-edition crew uniform option with its tagline to highlight allyship and acceptance in its restaurants, plus a new line of pride merchandise benefitting The Trevor Project
  • The company will resume its parade presence with branded activations

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) reintroduced its 'Love What Makes You Real' campaign supporting the company's LGBTQIA+ team members and guests in honor of Pride month.

Authenticity Lives Here
New research shows that over two-thirds of the LGBTQIA+ Gen Z workforce would leave their job if they could not be out at work.* For more than two decades, Chipotle has celebrated Pride and championed diversity and inclusion among team members and guests. 'Authenticity Lives Here' is a core value at Chipotle so the brand is making it easy for crew to show their pride and allyship with limited-edition "Love What Makes You Real" uniform shirts. Starting today, Chipotle will give away its first-ever Pride uniform option to the first 500 Chipotle restaurant employees who send a direct message to @PeopleofChipotle on Instagram with their employee ID number, shirt size and restaurant address.**

"As a company that has long embraced diversity and inclusion, we recognize the importance of creating a safe and welcoming workplace where all team members can be their authentic selves," said Chief Brand Officer and Executive Sponsor of the PRIDE Employee Resource Group Chris Brandt. "By introducing these limited-edition Pride uniforms, we are demonstrating our continued commitment to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community and celebrating what makes each of our employees unique."

As an organization, Chipotle achieved a 100 score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, highlighting best workplaces for LGBTQIA+ equality.

Chipotle Goods: The Pride Edit
Today, Chipotle is launching 'The Pride Edit' on Chipotle Goods featuring inclusive merch in rainbow colorways to help fans showcase their pride. For each item of 'The Pride Edit' sold, Chipotle will donate $10 to The Trevor Project, with a minimum donation of $15,000 and maximum of $25,000. Fans can explore and shop The Pride Edit here.

Chipotle Pride
Chipotle will have a major presence at the pride parade in Orange County, Calif., and march in Columbus, Ohio, where the company's two Restaurant Support Centers are located. Employees will walk alongside foil-wrapped Airstreams at Stonewall Columbus Pride on June 17 and OC Pride in Santa Ana on June 24. Fans who spot Chipotle's activation along the parade routes will have a chance to score limited-edition pride merchandise and BOGO burritos.

Round-Up for Real Change
From June 5 through June 18, guests in the U.S. can round-up their order total to the next highest dollar amount on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com to support The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning young people.*** Guests in Canada can round-up their order total to support Egale Canada throughout June. Egale works to improve the lives of Two Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer and questioning, and intersex (2SLGBTQI) people through research, education, awareness, and legal advocacy. To date, Chipotle has raised more than $15 million for underserved communities through its Round Up for Real Change platform.

*SOURCE: myGwork

** DM response must include shirt size, employee ID number and restaurant address. Sizes and quantities limited; one shirt per employee. Offer may be cancelled at any time, void where prohibited.

***Customer support for The Trevor Project via Round Up for Real Change will be additional to Chipotle's commitment to donate a minimum of $15,000 and maximum of $25,000 in connection with 'The Pride Edit' merchandise.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,200 restaurants as of March 31, 2023, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2023 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

