Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Present at Upcoming June Investor Conferences

5 hours ago
BOCA RATON, Fla., June 5, 2023

STIFEL 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference – June 6, 2023
Evercore ISI 3rd Annual Consumer and Retail Conference - June 14, 2023
Jefferies Consumer Conference – June 20-21, 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced the company will present at upcoming investor conferences including; STIFEL 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference, Evercore ISI 3rd Annual Consumer and Retail Conference and the Jefferies Consumer Conference.

STIFEL 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date:

June 6, 2023

Fireside Chat:

June 6, 2023 @ 2:25 pm ET

Presentation webcast link:
https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fstifel80%2Fregister.aspx%3Fonf%3Dstifel80%26amp%3Bpage%3Dcelh%26amp%3Burl%3Dhttps%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fstifel80%2Fcelh%2F2060740

Evercore ISI 3rd Annual Consumer and Retail Conference

Date:

June 14, 2023

Fireside Chat Presentation:

June 14, 2023 @ 2:45 pm ET

Presentation webcast link:
https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fevercore36%2Fregister.aspx%3Fconf%3Devercore36%26amp%3Bpage%3Dcelh%26amp%3Burl%3Dhttps%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fevercore36%2Fcelh%2F2332528

Jefferies Consumer Conference:

Date:

June 21-22, 2023

Investor Presentation link:
https://celsiusholdingsinc.com/investor-presentation/

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS®. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS® offers proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com

Investor Relations:
[email protected]
Cameron Donahue
(651) 707-3532
[email protected]

