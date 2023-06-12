Cvent and NYU School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality Join Forces to Foster Experiential Learning for Event Management Students

4 hours ago
Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, is proud to collaborate with the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality. As part of the Tisch Center’s Hospitality Innovation Hub Experiential Learning Lab (HI Hub Lab), the engagement aims to provide students with real-world experience in the events industry, through access to Cvent's innovative technology and industry recognized Cvent Certification and training opportunities.

In addition, Cvent CEO & Founder, Reggie Aggarwal, will join the 45%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+Annual+NYU+International+Hospitality+Industry+Investment+Conference today, June 5th, as an expert panelist alongside senior executives from Fairmont, Amadeus, and Travel + Leisure, among others. He will share his industry insights and thoughts on the future of hospitality.

"We are thrilled to work with NYU's Tisch Center of Hospitality to help bridge the gap between classroom education and the real-world events industry," said Reggie Aggarwal, Cvent CEO & Founder. "The events industry is constantly evolving, and it's crucial for us as industry leaders to help prepare the next generation of event professionals with the tools they need to succeed."

The partnership will provide NYU SPS students with access to Cvent's comprehensive event marketing and management platform, including attendee engagement tools and marketing solutions. In addition, Cvent will provide complimentary training and support to ensure students are able to fully leverage the technology to create successful events.

"We're extremely excited to work with Cvent and their best-in-class technology to provide our students with impactful, hands-on experiential learning opportunities," said Vanja Bogicevic, Director, HI Hub Lab and Clinical Assistant Professor of the NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center. "This collaboration will help our students develop an even stronger foundation and will empower them to learn the skills they need to become successful leaders in the events industry."

The initiative between Cvent and NYU SPS's Jonathan M. Tisch Center is a testament to the importance of continuing education and collaboration between industry leaders and academic institutions. By working together, both organizations aim to elevate the next generation of event management professionals and drive the industry forward.

About Cvent

Cvent+Holding+Corp. (Nasdaq: CVT) is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees and 21,000+ customers worldwide as of March 31, 2023. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

About NYU School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality

The Jonathan M. Tisch Center for Hospitality and Tourism, located within the NYU School of Professional Studies, offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in hospitality and tourism management. The center provides students with the skills, knowledge, and planning tools necessary to become successful professionals and leaders in the industry. For more information, please visit sps.nyu.edu%2Ftisch.

