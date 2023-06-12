Forrester Introduces New Forrester Decisions Research Services To Help B2B Leaders Drive Scalable And Sustained Business Growth

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today introduced two new research services, Forrester+Decisions+for+Revenue+Operations and Forrester+Decisions+for+B2B+Sales, at B2B+Summit+North+America. Forrester Decisions for Revenue Operations is designed to help B2B leaders align internal operations that maximize customer value and drive higher revenue and profitability. This Forrester+Decisions service will help leaders across marketing operations, sales operations, and revenue operations strengthen their focus on customer value creation through the integration of effective operating models across the revenue ecosystem.

In 2023, B2B firms are facing slower growth due to soaring costs to win customers and retain revenue, along with heightened customer expectations. Eighty-three percent of buyers are dissatisfied with their vendors in one or more areas during the buying process, according to Forrester. This extensive dissatisfaction is representative of the opportunity that vendors have in front of them to improve the buyer’s experience. Revenue leakage — the loss of earned or potential revenue due to inefficiencies across the customer lifecycle — can harm customer satisfaction and cripple company growth, especially in this environment. To rise to this moment, B2B operations leaders need to expand their remit beyond internal measures of performance such as improving team efficiency and productivity to driving customer and buyer value.

Forrester Decisions for Revenue Operations helps B2B operations leaders break down functional silos and unify revenue operations strategy to optimize customer value, including:

  • Bridging strategy and execution with integrated planning and budgeting.
  • Aligning revenue ecosystem processes and managing change.
  • Driving actionable insights and performance measurement.
  • Establishing an operational data strategy advantage.
  • Delivering value through revenue technology.
  • Motivating performance through sales compensation.
  • Designing high-performing revenue operations teams.

In addition, Forrester introduced Forrester Decisions for B2B Sales to help sales executives, as well as leaders across sales enablement, revenue enablement, customer success, and channel sales, drive scalable and sustainable revenue growth. The service enables B2B organizations to align revenue and route-to-market strategies to corporate objectives, inspire and empower their teams to achieve revenue targets, and acquire new customers to deliver growth.

“Operations teams are typically responsible for the platforms, data, process workflows, and analysis that enable buyer and customer engagement,” said Srividya Sridharan, VP and group research director at Forrester. “But a lack of focus on customer value and an inability to appropriately design and transform an effective operating model across the revenue ecosystem creates a big gap. Orienting revenue operations talent, capabilities, and resources around the customer throughout the revenue ecosystem can maximize customer value and accelerate revenue growth. These new Forrester Decisions services will ensure that B2B leaders have access to the latest research, tools, and guidance to fully align their ecosystems to drive business growth.”

Each Forrester Decisions service is built to empower leaders and their teams to move quickly, de-risk decisions, and save time and money through:

  • Bold vision research to stay ahead of shifting customer and market dynamics and plan for the future. For example, the report Orient+Revenue+Operations+To+Customer+Value presents a vision for revenue operations leaders orchestrating customer value throughout the customer lifecycle.
  • Curated tools and frameworks to conquer priorities and deliver strategies with strategic models and plug-and-play templates. For example, Forrester%26rsquo%3Bs+B2B+Revenue+Operations+Maturity+Assessment+Model enables B2B leaders to establish a revenue operations maturity baseline, outline areas for improvements, and transform their revenue operations capabilities.
  • Hands-on guidance to accelerate progress and bring their teams along with a tailored experience through analyst guidance sessions, peer discussions, and events.

Resources:

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester’s proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 100 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230605005155r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005155/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.