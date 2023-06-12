S INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages SentinelOne (S) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges SentinelOne, Inc. (: S) investors who suffered substantial losses submit your losses now.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/S
Contact An Attorney Now:
[email protected]
844-916-0895


SentinelOne, Inc. (

S, Financial) Investigation:

In the past, SentinelOne has downplayed macroeconomic headwinds to its cybersecurity business, pointing to sequential increases in its key business metric (annualized recurring revenue, or “ARR”).

The utility of SentinelOne’s reported ARR metric came into question on June 1, 2023, when the company announced mixed Q1 2024 financial results. The company also slashed full year revenue guidance and revealed a 5% workforce reduction. The company further revealed that it decided to change its methodology of calculating ARR for consumption and usage-based agreements to reflect committed contract values, explaining “we discovered some historical inaccuracies relating to ARR on certain contracts,” “there was a decline in [customer] usage and consumption,” and “[a]s a result, we made a one-time adjustment to ARR of $27 million[.]”

Cannacord analysts reportedly noted that, due to the accounting changes, lowered guidance, and lack of profits, they think that shares of SentinelOne will likely remain in the penalty box for several quarters. A Guggenheim analyst reportedly noted “‘necessary revisions to historical ARR figures clearly impeded management’s ability (and ours) to forecast revenue and ARR with any sort of accuracy’” and “‘ [t]o us, it looks like new business fell off a cliff.’”

These events drove the price of SentinelOne shares down about 35% on June 2, 2023.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and when SentinelOne first became aware of the notable decline in customer usage,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in SentinelOne and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding SentinelOne should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

ti?nf=ODg1MjM2MSM1NjMxMjEzIzIwMTg1MzI=
Hagens-Berman-Sobol-Shapiro-LL.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.