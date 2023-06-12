Getty Realty Corp. Publishes 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today that it has published its 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report highlighting the Company’s environmental, social and governance ("ESG") policies and practices. Getty engaged Antea® Group, an Environment, Health, Safety, and Sustainability consulting firm, to assist with the report which was prepared with consideration of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.

“I’m pleased with our second annual Corporate Responsibility Report and the progress we have made over the past year,” said Christopher J. Constant, Getty’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “Our efforts to enhance engagement with our team members, communities, tenants, and other stakeholders led to some notable accomplishments, and provided invaluable feedback, as we continue to demonstrate our commitment to responsible corporate citizenship.”

Getty’s 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report is available on the Company’s website at: https%3A%2F%2Fgettyrealty.com%2Fcorporate-responsibility%2F

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included 1,047 freestanding properties located in 39 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230605005237r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005237/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.