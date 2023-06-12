Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today that it has published its 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report highlighting the Company’s environmental, social and governance ("ESG") policies and practices. Getty engaged Antea® Group, an Environment, Health, Safety, and Sustainability consulting firm, to assist with the report which was prepared with consideration of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.

“I’m pleased with our second annual Corporate Responsibility Report and the progress we have made over the past year,” said Christopher J. Constant, Getty’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “Our efforts to enhance engagement with our team members, communities, tenants, and other stakeholders led to some notable accomplishments, and provided invaluable feedback, as we continue to demonstrate our commitment to responsible corporate citizenship.”

Getty’s 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report is available on the Company’s website at: https%3A%2F%2Fgettyrealty.com%2Fcorporate-responsibility%2F

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included 1,047 freestanding properties located in 39 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005237/en/