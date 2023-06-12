Virtus+Investment+Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-boutique asset management business, announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer George R. Aylward will participate in an analyst-led “fireside chat” at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference in New York City on Monday, June 12, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern).

A live+webcast of the discussion will be available through the Investor+Relations section of the Virtus website at virtus.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor+Relations section through June 19.

