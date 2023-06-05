EnergyHub and EvoCharge Announce Integration with EnergyHub EV

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023

- Partnership maximizes residential and commercial customer hardware choice for participation in utility EV programs -

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergyHub, the industry's most experienced provider of distributed energy management systems (DERMS) continues to expand its electric vehicle platform EnergyHub EV with the addition of EvoCharge, a pioneer in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions. The integration of EvoCharge residential and commercial Level 2 charging equipment supports electric vehicle (EV) drivers looking to pair high-speed charging with affordability.

EnergyHub__EnergyHub_integrates_EvoCharge_into_its_EnergyHub_EV_platform_for_utilities.jpg

Utilities are moving swiftly to deploy EV flexibility programs.

Utilities are moving swiftly to deploy EV flexibility programs, and success requires maximizing customer equipment choice and ease of participation. Meanwhile, charging convenience and speed, especially for commercial locations, are key to a successful EV transition.

"Integrating with EvoCharge is an important milestone in our work to build the largest network of EVSE and EV OEM partners in the industry," said Matt Johnson, VP of Business Development at EnergyHub. "Every day we see our utility clients growing the grid-reliability impact of their EV programs by providing more charging hardware choices to EV drivers."

Through the EnergyHub EV platform, utilities can offer their customers managed charging, behavioral charging, and charging analytics programs with easy enrollment services and the largest EV-focused partner ecosystem. Now utilities can also provide electrical customer access to EvoCharge Level 2 EV home charging stations and a customer-facing app. Commercial customers can also participate in utility programs using flexible and scalable EvoCharge solutions for any size property, increasing grid-reliability benefits.

"Participation in utility flexibility programs saves EV owners money while strengthening the grid," said Tom Moser, President, EvoCharge. "EvoCharge is committed to providing our residential customers with solutions to make home charging an effortless experience. Our partnership with EnergyHub allows customers additional benefits for being part of a smart, connected network of chargers, and will help ensure grid resilience as EV adoption continues to accelerate."

EnergyHub has more than one million devices under management and increased the number of EVs participating in EnergyHub EV programs by more than 200 percent in 2022.

EnergyHub is an independent subsidiary of Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property.

About EnergyHub

EnergyHub is the leading grid-edge DERMS provider. Utilities rely on EnergyHub's DERMS platform to manage all distributed energy resources to serve grid and market objectives. EnergyHub works with over 60 utilities in North America to manage more than 1.3 GW of flexible capacity. We empower utilities and their customers to create a clean, distributed energy future. For more information, visit www.energyhub.com

About EvoCharge

EvoCharge, founded in 2009, represents one of North America's original vehicle electrification providers and pioneer of home and commercial charging solutions. As an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, EvoCharge provides the most reliable, safe, and cost-effective charging stations and the industry leading EvoReel® cable management system for single family, multi-family, workplace, and other commercial spaces. EvoCharge products are fully compatible with all EV and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) sold throughout the United States and Canada. EvoCharge is a brand of Phillips and Temro Industries®, a trusted partner to major global OEMs and aftermarket provider of engineered systems for automotive, trucking and off-road vehicles for over 100 years. Learn more about EvoCharge at evocharge.com.

Contact:

Anne Steinberg


Kitchen Public Relations


917-817-4850


[email protected]

EnergyHub_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY18545&sd=2023-06-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energyhub-and-evocharge-announce-integration-with-energyhub-ev-301841563.html

SOURCE EnergyHub

