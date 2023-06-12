Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) will release its fiscal 2023 third quarter results at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, followed by a one-hour conference call with WBA management beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be simulcast through the WBA investor relations website at: http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.walgreensbootsalliance.com. A replay will be archived on the website for 12 months after the call.

The replay will also be available from approximately 11:30 a.m. ET, June 27, 2023, through July 4, 2023, by calling + 1 800 770 2030 within the U.S. and Canada, or + 1 647 362 9199 internationally, using replay code 8277955.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities.

A trusted, global innovator in retail pharmacy with approximately 13,000 locations across the U.S., Europe and Latin America, WBA plays a critical role in the healthcare ecosystem. The Company is reimagining local healthcare and well-being for all as part of its purpose – to create more joyful lives through better health. Through dispensing medicines, improving access to a wide range of health services, providing high quality health and beauty products and offering anytime, anywhere convenience across its digital platforms, WBA is shaping the future of healthcare.

WBA employs more than 325,000 people and has a presence in nine countries through its portfolio of consumer brands: Walgreens, Boots, Duane Reade, the No7 Beauty Company, Benavides in Mexico and Ahumada in Chile. Additionally, WBA has a portfolio of healthcare-focused investments located in several countries, including China and the U.S.

The Company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA has been recognized for its commitment to operating sustainably: the Company is an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and was named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2022.

More Company information is available at www.walgreensbootsalliance.com.

(WBA-GEN)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005506/en/