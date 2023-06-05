GATORADE UNVEILS NEW SPORTS SCIENCE LAB FOR EXTENSIVE ATHLETE RESEARCH AND NEW PRODUCT INNOVATION

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VALHALLA, N.Y., June 5, 2023

The State-of-the-Art Gatorade Sports Science Institute Joins PepsiCo's R&D Center of Excellence in Valhalla, NY to Strengthen a World-Class Campus for End-to-End Innovation

VALHALLA, N.Y., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gatorade today announced the opening of its newest Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI) Research & Development lab in Valhalla, New York, providing unparalleled opportunity for innovation and discovery that builds upon the strength and history of Gatorade's backed-by-science approach. In this state-of-the-art R&D facility, GSSI will support product development across all Gatorade Portfolio brands, including Gatorade, Fast Twitch, Propel, Muscle Milk and EVOLVE. The enhanced Gatorade Portfolio offers far more than sports drinks, with product options across energy, hydration, protein and all-day nutrition that help deliver results for any athlete or exerciser.

Valhalla_Press_Release_Image_1.jpg

For more than three decades, GSSI has conducted hands-on research at PepsiCo R&D labs across the country with thousands of amateur, elite and professional athletes to drive exceptional insights in hydration and nutrition science. The new cutting-edge facility, which boasts a comprehensive environmental chamber for testing athletes' responses to hot and humid conditions as well as metabolism, body composition, muscle performance, biochemistry and expanded capabilities in mental performance testing, will further GSSI's mission to optimize the health and performance of athletes through research and development, innovation, education and sports science service.

"At GSSI, we are committed to athlete research to ensure we are always innovating to meet their ever-changing needs," said Dr. Lindsay Baker, R&D Director at GSSI. "The first step in product creation has and will always be athlete insights, and the critical work the team is doing across our GSSI labs helps bring those insights to the forefront of our innovation pipeline. This new lab will study the effects of exercise, hydration and nutrition on the human body and mind to help us provide personalized solutions for each athlete."

The lab is located on the campus of PepsiCo's Global Beverage R&D Center of Excellence, where its industry-leading R&D team is discovering new ingredients, formulas and technologies to drive breakthrough product innovations across PepsiCo's suite of beverages including the Gatorade Portfolio, carbonated soft drinks, teas, ready-to-drink Starbucks, energy drinks, and waters.

Utilizing GSSI to Expand the Gatorade Portfolio Beyond the Bottle
Most recently, the Gatorade Portfolio's first expansion into tablets was developed at the R&D center in Valhalla. The new Gatorade Zero and Propel Immune Support tablets are set to begin hitting shelves this month, bringing consumers another convenient option to add to their squeeze bottles in a sustainably-minded format. Tablets mark the first cross-portfolio launch since unifying all of PepsiCo's sport and fitness brands – Gatorade, Fast Twitch, Propel, Muscle Milk and EVOLVE – under the Gatorade Portfolio.

"With solutions in ready-to-drink, powder, supplement and now tablet form, we're advancing our business forward by reaching more athletes and exercisers on more occasions," said Marissa Pines, senior marketing director at Gatorade. "That's the power of the Gatorade Portfolio. We've strategically built our business to have a solution for everyone, no matter how they choose to hydrate."

Tablets are now available on Gatorade.com.

About The Gatorade Portfolio
The Gatorade Portfolio, a division of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), is a connected performance and wellness ecosystem built to fuel all athletes and exercisers. Bringing together Gatorade, Fast Twitch, Propel, Evolve and Muscle Milk, the Gatorade Portfolio is the most complete offering in the category today, with a broad range of personalized solutions at every stage of the athlete journey. This integrated system of brands is built on Gatorade's 57-year history of studying athletes and is fueling the future of athletic performance and wellness by delivering solutions across hydration, protein, energy and all-day nutrition to fuel consumers, no matter how or why they sweat. For more information and a full list of product offerings, please visit www.gatorade.com.

About PepsiCo 
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Athlete_Testing_Image_88__copy_UPDATED.jpg

Gatorade_BOLT_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG18972&sd=2023-06-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gatorade-unveils-new-sports-science-lab-for-extensive-athlete-research-and-new-product-innovation-301841799.html

SOURCE The Gatorade Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG18972&Transmission_Id=202306050900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG18972&DateId=20230605
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.