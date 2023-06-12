Ollie's Raises Over $631,000 for Feeding America®

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., America’s largest closeout retailer, raised more than $631,000 through an in-store fundraising campaign which ran from April 16th through May 13th. Collected by 476 participating Ollie’s stores in 29 states, these donations will benefit 125 Feeding America partner food banks within communities that Ollie’s serves.

“No one should ever have to struggle to put food on the table for their family. That is why Ollie’s is proud to continue our partnership with Feeding America to help families in the communities we serve receive much needed food assistance,” said John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ollie’s. “Thanks to the generosity of Ollie’s customers and hard work of our associates, we are able to support thousands of deserving people in need across 29 states.”

“The Feeding America network of food banks distributed 5.2 billion meals in fiscal year 2022. Anyone can experience food insecurity, regardless of race, background or ZIP code,” said Lauren Biedron, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “Feeding America is grateful for our partnership with Ollie’s and its recent fundraising campaign which will help neighbors across the country gain access to nutritious meals.”

About Ollie’s

We are America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, offering Real Brands and Real Bargain prices®! We offer extreme value on brand name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids, and more. We currently operate 479 stores in 29 states and growing!

For more information, visit www.ollies.us

